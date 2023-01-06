Editor’s Note: I would like to extend my prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his friends, and his teammates. At the time of writing, his condition remains unclear, but speaking for the entire world of organized sports, we all wish you a speedy recovery.
The last week of the NFL regular season is difficult to commentate on when you can’t reliably keep up roster changes and matchup schedules, so consider this your most up-to-date and completely accurate NFL week 18 breakdown before 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Besides, we all know you’re here for your boy’s hot NFL takes, right?
Right?
Week 17 was a rough one for the Raiders, Commanders, Jets and Panthers, who were all eliminated from playoff contention. And worse yet, I only managed to scrape by with a 9-6 record for my predictions! Perspective is important.
I, and many others, gave Arizona more credit than they deserved in their loss to Atlanta.
My “I hope I’m wrong” chant worked, serving the Eagles a loss to the Saints. Washington didn’t have the willpower to grasp the last NFC wildcard playoff spot. The Packers rallied to spoil the Vikings playoff momentum, and Mike Evans remembered how to catch a football for the first time in weeks to help his Buccaneers push past the Panthers.
Thankfully, New Year’s represents a time for improvement, reflection, and officially deciding which team you’re going to bandwagon through the playoffs. Here’s to an even worse record in week 18 because I haven’t the foggiest idea who will end up playing! Cheers!
Starting in week 12, I’m currently at 68.88% (62-28) in my football predictions, making it the first D-grade I ever received in my lifetime. I am currently crying and awaiting a grounding from mother.
Cardinals @ 49ers 2:25 p.m. Sunday
While probably unimpressed, I don’t think many were surprised with Arizona’s loss to Atlanta. With absolutely no momentum on their side, the poor Cardinals are mere fodder on the doorstep of the carnivorous 49ers. San Francisco fans should feel proud for what their team has accomplished in 2022, and after San Francisco wins here, there isn’t a fanbase that should feel more confident going into the postseason.
Chiefs @ Raiders 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Kansas City’s bare win over division rival Denver is no cause for concern: they’re still one of, if not the, most consistent teams in modern football. Las Vegas is nowhere near the top of that list, but their bare loss to the 49ers showed they still have firepower when they need it most.
It’s a shame that it won’t be enough to beat the Chiefs, and while the Raiders have to sit around thinking about what might have been, the Chiefs are full steam ahead into the AFC playoffs.
Titans @ Jaguars 6:15 p.m. Saturday
Whoever wins claims the AFC South title and the 4th seed in the AFC. The Titans are here because of how well they played in the early season and the Jags are here because of the stellar things they’ve accomplished in the late season. It should be anyone’s game, but the Jaguars are clear standouts in the AFC and have a chance at a deep playoff-push. Tennessee doesn’t have the weapons to prevent a Jacksonville win.
Buccaneers @ Falcons 11 a.m. Sunday
I am a fool. That’s not unusually the case, but there are plenty of you out there who also thought Tampa Bay (or just Tom Brady if we’re being honest) wasn’t capable of great wins. You don’t bet against an MVP and the undisputed GOAT, and that leaves Tampa the opportunity to rest starters for the playoffs. I fully expect them to do that (on Tuesday, 1/3/23 at 10 a.m., lest we forget), and therefore give the Falcons a win against the Buccaneer C-listers.
Patriots @ Bills 11 a.m. Sunday
This one is almost completely determined by whether Buffalo decides to rest their starters, so take this one with a grain of salt thrown over your back. I’m going to flip a coin and decide to believe that Buffalo will, and I believe the Patriots have enough to come out with a win. New England is running on hot momentum that has a history of throwing head coach Bill Belichick straight into the playoffs, despite whether we want him there or not.
Vikings @ Bears 11 a.m. Sunday
I’ve been there Vikings: having your day ruined by Aaron Rodgers and all. I’ll contact you about the support group later, but for now, rejoice in knowing that you have an easy win coming soon over the Bears, who were nothing short of steamrolled by the Lions in their recent 41-10 loss to Detroit. The Vikings inconsistency is second only to Dallas, but it’s a formula that either wins big or loses hard. Minnesota has enough firepower to feel comfortable playing those odds.
Texans @ Colts 11 a.m. Sunday
Both teams started the year with promises of fresh starts, but those quickly devolved into becoming two of the bottom five in the league. It’d be nice to see the Texans will their way to a third win, but I don’t think the Colts will allow it. I’ve said all season that the Colts play hard, and I expect nothing less when it’s only for pride. What a bummer way for both teams to end their season.
Jets @ Dolphins 11 a.m. Sunday
Miami secures a playoff spot with a win over New York and the Bills losing to New England. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they are absolutely riddled with injury and simply don’t have the manpower to see them snap a five-game winning streak against the 7-9 Jets. The Jets have already been eliminated, so I’m betting my prediction percentage and my hopes that enough goes right to give Miami their first playoff spot since 2016.
Panthers @ Saints 11 a.m. Sunday
Gosh, it never felt so good to be wrong. I owe all New Orleans a beer, but I’m afraid our affair must now end when I give Carolina the win over your team. The Saints’ run game was impressive, but the Panthers are coming in after a narrow loss to the Buccaneers and are looking to spoil someone’s party. So long, Saints; I’ll always remember what we had.
Browns @ Steelers 11 a.m. Sunday
I’d like to thank Cleveland for knocking Washington out of playoff contention. I say that to preface how harshly I will come off when I am completely certain the Browns will lose to Pittsburgh. The Steelers need some help getting into the playoffs and I don’t expect it to be pretty, but it’s always safe to bet on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin when it comes to scratching his way into the playoffs.
Cowboys @ Commanders 2:25 p.m. Sunday
The Cowboys have a shot at the NFC East division title with a win over Washington (and a Giants win over the Eagles). Dallas’ inconsistency continued last week and there’s no reason to believe it will cease in the playoffs. It’s a formula that’s proven effective time and time again and sometimes, that (and some luck) is all you need to succeed. I’m giving Dallas the win and saying farewell to the 2022 regular season, which leaves me something to brag about if history repeats itself in the postseason.
Giants @ Eagles 2:25 p.m. Sunday
My best friend is a Giants fan, so I don’t mind saying that, despite a recent coaching change and key injuries, the Giants rallied consistently to earn them their first playoff berth since 2016. The Eagles, on the other hand, sorely missed starting QB Jalen Hurts in their loss to New Orleans. Both teams need the win, either to maintain momentum or secure playoff positions. I’m going out on a limb and giving it to the Giants, and my voodoo doll and I are totally confident in that decision.
Chargers @ Broncos 2:25 p.m. Sunday
I feel that LA’s slow start has ruined some people’s attitudes toward them, but it should be noted that the Chargers made it to 10 wins despite of it. That’s impressive, especially when sharing a division with Kansas City. Because it’s a divisional matchup, I expect Denver to put up a heck of a fight, but there isn’t much that can stop the playoff stampede the Chargers are currently on. I look forward to seeing LA in the playoffs after a win here, thanking God that my team isn’t in the same conference as them.
Rams @ Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Sunday
The 2022 Rams officially have more losses than any other Super Bowl defending champions in history, but they can’t look to 2023 until they’re done getting beat down by Seattle. The Seahawks must win to make the postseason, and after a confident 23-6 win over the Jets, I’d say they have all the momentum they need to make a last second playoff push. Seattle wins and LA will go home with one of the most depressing records in recent memory.
Lions @ Packers 6:20 p.m. Sunday
Thanks, in part, to a semi-impressive four-game winning streak, the Packers are “win-and-in” if they beat Detroit at home. The Lions’ offensive onslaught seeks to hit Green Bay where it hurts, and I think they have a good opportunity to do it. As opposed to previous matchups, Detroit’s offense is firing on all cylinders, so I’m going with my gut (and my heart) and giving Detroit the win, completely forgetting what I said earlier about “fools” and betting against an MVP.
Ravens @ Bengals TBD
Baltimore is 0-2 against divisional opponents since losing QB Lamar Jackson, which doesn’t bode well. Both AFC North teams have already punched their playoff ticket, so Baltimore is secure knowing it has at least one more week to rest up and get ready. Cincinnati is healthier than most, so this is an easy win for them, but unless the Ravens get some help on the roster, they may be one and done in the postseason.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who should be more excited for the playoffs than he is.