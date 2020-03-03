Colton Justice enjoyed a breakout season a year ago, qualifying for the state tournament.
The junior tees off this afternoon in Snowflake as the clear No. 1 on Payson High’s golf team.
“It was a good year last year,” Justice said. “I was satisfied at the end of the year where I ended up. This year I’m definitely looking to win a few more matches and get the team to state.”
Justice ranked as the No. 2 golfer on the team behind Rayce Mathews last year. But Mathews graduated and is continuing his career at Fort Lewis College in Colorado.
So Justice steps into an unfamiliar role as a leader. And he wants to see Payson qualify for state as a team once again this spring after the Longhorns claimed the 15th and final team berth a year ago.
“It’s always my goal to succeed individually and succeed as a team,” Justice said. “The team was first in mind to qualify, then after that to qualify myself.”
He was thrilled to earn his first individual state berth, but there’s no doubt he loved seeing three teammates join him and Mathews at state when the team slipped into the final spot.
“It would have been fun to have me and Rayce there, but it was definitely a lot more fun to have all five of us down there at the state tournament getting to play,” Justice said.
He’s not alone as a leader. Seniors Cyle Moss and Katie Sexton also return to the varsity, giving the Longhorns a trio of veterans.
“The three upperclassmen, me, Cyle and Katie, we run stretches, we give advice where we can,” Justice said. “It’s definitely a lot different than last year. I was trying to catch up with Rayce.
“Now this year the target’s on my back. Everyone wants to take No. 1. So, I’m just in that mix. I’m trying to step up as a leader when I can.”
“They’re just trying to get better and trying to compete with me and trying to compete with Cyle. It’s fun to come out and play with these guys because they’re always giving me a challenge.”
Moss is in his fourth season as a Longhorn.
“Last year I had some personal problems that I was going through and it kind of made it rough on my season because I was more focused on my personal problems than out here and the golf season,” Moss said. “So, this year, I want myself to be more focused on golf and make sure to help bring the team to state.”
Miguel Galindo is the team’s new head coach after Randy Mathews stepped down following last season as his son, Rayce, graduated and moved on to play at the collegiate level.
Moss is thrilled with his new coach.
“He’s awesome,” Moss said. “He’s a great guy and I’m glad he’s here. He’s helped us grow and make sure we’re growing as a team, more so than as individuals. Now, we’re all growing together and making sure we’re a strong team.”
Galindo moved from the Valley to Payson before the start of this school year. He’s a teacher and served as the head coach of the JV/freshman football team.
He golfed at El Mirage Dysart High School.
He said he wasn’t sure what kind of team he inherited until practice started. After getting to know his golfers, he’s encouraged heading into the season.
“I’m excited for this year,” Galindo said.
Rounding out the five varsity starters are freshmen Joey Cailliau and Joseph Lamorie.
Two more freshmen, Cooper Herrera and Riley Adolph, could work their way onto the varsity. They start on the JV squad with junior Breanna Moores, freshmen Braven Rasmussen and Caleb Marinelli.
Four of the 10 on the roster are girls.
“That’s pretty awesome,” Galindo said. “We’re a co-ed team.”
Galindo is in his first year as a math teacher at Rim Country Middle School. This is his 14th year as a teacher.
The only varsity home match is April 28 at Chaparral Pines.
Denny Morse returns as the JV coach. Retiree and Chaparral Pines member Bill Messick and Steve Neil are volunteer coaches.
It thrills Galindo to have the help of three other coaches in his first year at the helm.
“It’s pretty awesome that I’ve got three other coaches between the 10 kids we have in the program,” he said. “It’s an individualized coaching kind of thing.”
