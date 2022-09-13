Payson cross country athletes got to run in front of the home fans in the Chuck Hardt Invitational at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 7.

The event featured 475 runners competing in six races — three boys races and three girls races. Most of runners competed in the middle school divisions, with one-mile races for fifth and sixth graders, 1.6-mile races for seventh and eighth graders and 3.1-mile varsity races.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you