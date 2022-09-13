Payson cross country athletes got to run in front of the home fans in the Chuck Hardt Invitational at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 7.
The event featured 475 runners competing in six races — three boys races and three girls races. Most of runners competed in the middle school divisions, with one-mile races for fifth and sixth graders, 1.6-mile races for seventh and eighth graders and 3.1-mile varsity races.
Payson coach Jonathan Ball expects the event, formerly known as the Payson Invitational, to grow in the coming years thanks to new sponsorships from several non-profits.
He thanked the MHA, Mogollon Sporting Association and the RVN3 Foundation for their support with an event that used to attract as many as 25 schools but hasn’t in recent years after shifting to Payson Event Center several years ago then returning to PGC last year.
Ball wants to get back to those kinds of meets. But, with nearly 500 runners, this was a big event.
“I’m really excited about the number of athletes,” Ball said. “We are trying to grow big and we have a great plan, and now that we have sponsorships, we have the ability to do that.”
Coach Tonya Wilson brought her PHS cheerleaders there to cheer on the Longhorns in the 90-degree heat.
Name change
They changed the race name this year to add a connection to PHS’s rich history.
“We’re really trying to bring some history back, and Chuck means so much for Payson High School,” Ball said. “He won state championships in basketball, cross country and track. He’s affected so many people’s lives for the good.”
Chuck Hardt’s brother, Shaun Hardt is the head coach at Queen Creek. Chuck’s niece, former PHS standout distance runner Whitney Lemieux, is the head coach of Casteel’s boys team. Both teams were back to compete in the event this year.
“They always like to come home,” Ball said of the two coaches. “It’s just kind of a family affair.”
Lemieux’s Casteel team won the boys high school title. Casteel’s girls team also won the girls crown.
The girls
Casteel edged Queen Creek by one point in the girls race, 30-31. Blue Ridge (90) edged Payson by two points for third place.
QC senior Alona Haymore won in 19:43.2, taking the lead from Casteel sophomore Olivia Jensen at about the one-mile mark and pulling away from there. Jensen took second in 20:37.3 to head a trio of Colts finishing 2-3-4.
But QC produced the next three finishers before Payson senior MaKenzie Ball broke that up by crossing eighth in 22:21.7.
Ball placed fourth in the season-opening race at Camp Verde.
Also for Payson, senior Winnie Paine placed 15th in 24:15.1, freshman Mackenzie Wood 27th in 26:50.6, freshman, Addyson Ball 37th in 30:12.0, senior Abby Long 42nd in 32:33.5 and senior Desirae Lunsford 47th in 34:39.4. Only the first four finishers count in the team scoring.
MaKenzie Ball was pleased with her performance as she shaved 90 seconds off her time in last year’s race and moved up one place.
“Top 10 was part of my goal and I just wanted to do better than last year,” she said.
Jonathan Ball is her coach and father.
“MaKenzie (finished among the) top five of both Queen Creek and Casteel,” he said. “She tried to get in there and mix that up. So, that was pretty exciting.”
He said it was a good day for the entire girls team.
The coach is confident the girls have a chance to qualify for state as a team for the first time since 2020.
“We’re much stronger than we’ve been in the last couple of years,” he said.
The boys
Casteel ran away with the high school boys crown, beating runner-up Queen Creek 28-41. Blue Ridge (80), Show Low (89) and Payson (147) rounded out the top five.
Ball said he’s encouraged by the boys team, which fields one of its largest teams in recent years, thanks in part to anticipated participation of a couple of soccer players.
The coach said both Braden Tenney and Emo Rodriguez should run with the team when possible.
On Wednesday, sophomore Talon Sopeland led the Longhorns, finishing 32nd in 23:13.3, followed by junior Matthew Pierito three places later in 35th in 23:36.1. And sophomore Cain Shaw finished 41st in 26:12.8, one spot in front of freshman teammate JW Jacobs (26:34.7). Freshman Liam Casas rounded out the team scoring, placing 46th in 27:45.8), while junior Haden Davis (32:38.4) finished 52nd.
“There’s a lot of potential there,” Ball said.
“The boys are young and they’re growing and we’re still running well. So, I was really happy with what we did.”
Middle School Races
Seventh grader Eliana Ball finished sixth in 11:34.6 to lead Rim Country Middle School in the girls 1.6-mile seventh-eighth race.
Sixth grader George Hawkins led Rim Country Middle School in the boys fifth-sixth grade 1.1-mile race, placing fifth in 9:22.1.
Eighth grader Kolton Handy led RCMS in the boys seventh-eighth grade race, finishing 10th among 102 finishers in 10:23.5. He helped RCMS finish third among 10 scoring teams.
Sixth grader Makenzie Popham led Rim Country Middle School in the 1.1-mile fifth-sixth grade race, placing 16th among 47 finishers in 11:20.3.