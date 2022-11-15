One of the best seasons Payson’s had in recent years netted the Longhorns lots of recognition on the All-3A Metro East Football Team.
A whopping 15 Payson players earned some form of recognition on the all-region team in voting by coaches.
Nine Longhorns earned first team accolades.
Senior linebacker Daltin Stockon led a strong defense and was voted Defensive Player of the Year.
He was joined on the all-region first team by seniors Dexter Waterman, Wyatt Ashton, Gabriel Hilgendorf, Devonte Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and Caleb Marinelli and juniors Hunter Bowman and Robert Mcanerny.
Waterman made the first team at both quarterback and defensive back and Ashton made the first team at both wide receiver and kick returner.
Most of the first team players were recognized for their play on a defense that posted three shutouts. Stockon (LB), Waterman (DB-QB), Hilgendorf (DB), Devonte Johnson (DL), Jimmy Johnson (DL) and Bowman (LB) were all honored for their performances on the defensive side of the ball.
Mcanerny was recognized for his play at center on offense.
In addition to making the first team, Devonte Johnson (long snapper) and Marinelli (RB) also made the second team along with junior Sergio Madrid (DB).
Seniors Sal Sellis (OL), Braden Tenney (K) and Caleb Osier (OL) and juniors Cutter Landress (DL) and Levi Herrera (LB) were honorable mention.
The Longhorns finished 7-4 overall and placed second in the 3A Metro East with a 4-1 region mark. Their only region loss came against champion Chandler Valley Christian.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
