Beating Blue Ridge.
It’s not something Payson’s boys soccer players manage very often.
But the Longhorns flipped the script on the Yellow Jackets Monday night at Rumsey Park with a 2-1 victory to snap a nine-game losing streak against Blue Ridge.
It was Payson’s first win over the state power since a 4-0 triumph at Payson on Oct. 7, 2014. The Jackets bounced back to beat Payson 1-0 in the state semifinals later that season.
And Blue Ridge kept winning against the Horns. And most of the games were lopsided scores, with the Jackets outscoring the Longhorns 56-2 in those nine games with seven shutouts.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Longhorns 37-0 the previous six meetings.
But the Horns competed with the Yellow Jackets the last two years, falling 1-0 in the 2020 state tournament and 2-0 in the Show Low Invitational last season.
And they got the offense they needed to win another defensive battle on Monday.
Sophomore Daniel Denogean booted the ball into the right corner of the net early in the second half to lift Payson to a rare win in the rivalry.
Freshman Stone Booth broke a scoreless tie in the first half on a breakaway goal assisted by Liam Spalding. Blue Ridge tied it early in the second half, but the Longhorns responded quickly. Freshman Scout Lynch took the ball down the left side of the field and took a shot. The goalkeeper blocked it, but Denogean was there to keep the attack alive.
The Longhorns played well in all aspects of the game after struggling in their previous three games.
“I’m just extremely proud of the boys for the mental toughness they showed and pulling themselves out of that hole,” said Payson coach Billy Spalding. “That’s the best I’ve ever seen the guys play. They played with the most heart and the most skill that I’ve ever seen them play with.”
It was a great bounce-back game for the Longhorns, who weren’t happy with their performance in a 2-2 effort in the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 16-17. They beat Round Valley and Page on the first day and lost to a pair of powerful Nevada teams the Horns faced on the final day – Henderson Green Valley Christian and Las Vegas Faith Lutheran.
Then, they watched Sedona Red Rock beat them 5-1 at Payson on Sept. 20 in a game tied 1-1 in the first half.
“At Show Low, we beat Round Valley, then played Page,” Spalding said. “We expected to beat them handily and at one point they were up 3-2 and the boys were really down on themselves for the way they were playing. That tournament was just hard for us. The conditions were not good. The wind was howling. I think we won 6-3 after beating Round Valley 7-1. We were just disappointed in how we played.”
They slept on a church floor “because we couldn’t afford to get rooms,” the coach said. “It was hard on us mentally and physically.”
But, a pair of underclassmen provided the offense needed to lift the Longhorns to victory. The second goal ripped the momentum back for the home team and a good crowd who left happy.
“We answered quickly,” Spalding said. “Scout showed great footwork and patience and made the shot. He was a yard in front of the goal and made a couple of moves to get around the keeper and defender and took the shot.”
And junior goalkeeper Jesus Hernandez came up big between the pipes for the Longhorns with 11 saves.
“Our keeper made some great saves,” Spalding said.
Payson is 1-1 in the Central Region and 4-2-1 in ranking games and 6-4-1 overall.
The Longhorns are trying to reach the state tournament for the third consecutive season after missing the state tournament the previous five seasons.
The Longhorns remained at #8 in Wednesday’s rankings. Blue Ridge slipped two spots to #11.
The four region champions and the next four in the rankings earn berths in the eight-team state tournament that begins on Oct. 25 at the high seed.
Chino Valley is ranked #1 in the state and is battling Red Rock for the top spot in the Central Region standings, with Payson still with a shot at the title with a strong finish.
The Longhorns had a golden opportunity to shake up the region title chase when they traveled to take on #1 Chino Valley on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Payson is off until hosting Snowflake on Oct. 10.
The Longhorns close the season with away games at Madison Highland on Oct. 13 and North Valley Christian on Oct. 18 and a home game against Show Low on Oct. 20, when the team will recognize its seniors.
The four seniors are all midfielders —Juan Hernandez, Braden Tenney, Ismael Urquiza and Joel VanZile.
“One of the things that we have identified we have to do to get wins is control the middle of the field,” Spalding said. “Our four midfielders are primarily our four seniors and they did a very good job of that on Monday night.”
VanZile didn’t play in the game just two days after the death of his mother. He watched from the bench with his teammates. It’s another emotional blow to a team that entered the season mourning the tragic death of Isaac Fierro last winter in a side-x-side accident.
“A lot of the players have Isaac’s name on their cleats this season,” Spalding said. “Losing Isaac really impacted a lot of the boys.”
Coming off the rough finish on the final day of the Show Low tournament and the Red Rock loss, the death of a teammate’s mother two days earlier left the Longhorns at a low point.
“So, the team was already in a slump and facing Blue Ridge,” the coach said. “And then we get the tragic news that Joel had lost his mother. The team was in a really tough place when we faced Blue Ridge.”
That’s why the Blue Ridge victory was so big.
“For me, that was the real win — the mental toughness the boys showed,” Spalding said.
Junior Ben Menghini suffered an injury in the Red Rock game and didn’t play as the Scorpions scored three second-half goals to pull away in a game tied 1-1 in the first half.
He’s one of four defenders who played a huge role in the win over the Yellow Jackets.
From left to right along the back line are Nemo Rodriguez, Aiden Meredith, Menghini and Joey Clark.
“Those guys have just been playing really well,” Spalding said. “Joey is new to defense this year, and he shut down their striker all night long.”
Everyone did their job.
“All players played really well,” the coach said. “Our defense just played phenomenally well.”
Another playoff berth is uncertain at this point. But, what is certain is that the Longhorns knocked off an arch rival on Monday.
“I told the boys if we can beat Blue Ridge or Chino Valley or both and we don’t make the playoffs, that’s success for me,” Spalding said. “They’ve been thorns in our side for a decade or more.”
Blue Ridge historyThe Yellow Jackets’ 11 state championships ranks first among the teams playing fall soccer (most play winter soccer). Chino Valley has won seven state crowns. No other team owns more than two titles. Payson has one (2002).
Some seasons have ended with heartbreaking losses to either Blue Ridge or Chino Valley. BR eliminated the Longhorns 1-0 in the first round/quarterfinals of the state tournament two years ago and CV eliminated them 1-0 in the first round last year.
BR beat the Horns 1-0 in overtime in the 2014 state semifinals.
Payson didn’t qualify for the state tournament for five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019. But the Horns returned to the state tournament in 2020.