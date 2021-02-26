No. 2 Snowflake wrapped up the 3A East Region championship with a 65-18 girls basketball victory over visiting Payson on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Lobos improved to 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the 3A East with one region game remaining tonight at Winslow before non-region games with No. 4 Thatcher (11-2) and St. Johns, ranked No. 5 in 2A.
The No. 24 Longhorns fell to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the 3A East.
Payson faces more challenges for its final four games with all four opponents ranked among the top 13 3A teams in Wednesday, Feb. 27 rankings, including three among the top eight.
Payson travels to take on No. 13 Blue Ridge (4-9, 1-8 3A East) tonight at 6 o’clock and hosts No. 6 Winslow (8-3) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Longhorns close the season at No. 8 Show Low (8-8) on Tuesday, March 2 and at home against No. 3 Holbrook (8-3) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.