Nolan Dove shot a net 66 to win the A Flight championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 1.
Scott Martin carded a net 71 to place second in the event featuring 25 participants.
Tony Robles won the B Flight with a 66 score, three strokes better than runner-up Ron Fischer’s 69.
Herb Sherman’s 68 claimed C Flight honors by one stroke over Gary Vaplon (69).
Tim Hughes sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 30 feet 4 inches on No. 18.
Ron Fischer was closest to the pin on two holes. He left the ball within 23 feet 1 inch on No. 2 and just 3 feet 1 inch from the cup on No. 8. Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ed Bossert (No. 5, 14-9), Tony Robles (No. 14, 3-2) and Mike Valentiner (No. 17, 1-1).
Contact the reporter at