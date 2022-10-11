Go to a Payson High athletic event and you’ll likely see Joshua Masner.
The PHS athletic trainer stays busy in his first year as the full-time athletic trainer.
It’s certainly no 9-5 job.
“This is what I do,” Masner said. “We’re here for the student-athletes.
“If I have to roll up on a Saturday or a Sunday, I’m absolutely here for it. This is exactly what I’m here for. This is what I love to do.”
The district hired Masner through Banner Health, with MHA helping out financially.
“I reached out to Banner because I knew they do some stuff in the Valley,” said PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling.
“They have their own sports medicine department, so they service like 25 different high schools in Phoenix. So, they supply sports trainers and they kind of fall under their umbrella.”
A school like Payson hasn’t traditionally been part of that equation.
“They have never really dealt with rural schools, so it was kind of like twisting their arm a little bit,” Scherling said.
“It was like, ‘Hey, we would love to have your services; we would love to have a partnership.’
“Then we worked with Banner Health as to how we make that come to fruition with MHA’s help in our district.”
Welcome aboard
Scherling said Masner’s been a great addition.
“Josh has really just seamlessly fit into our culture and with our coaches,” Scherling said. “He’s been tremendous.”
The AD said it’s so important to have a full-time athletic trainer at the school.
“I think our family, we owe that to them to make sure that our kids are taken care of from an athletic standpoint that they’re healed and able to compete,” Scherling said.
Fresh out of school
PHS had a full-time athletic trainer last year, but she left after the winter sports season for another job. So, the school hired Masner to be here the entire school year.
This is the first job as a head/sole athletic trainer for the 24-year-old.
“It’s been a really good fit, so far,” Masner said.
He grew up in Indiana and earned his bachelor’s degree in athletic training with a minor in nutrition from Anderson University in Indiana.
He moved to Arizona to earn his master’s of athletic training at A.T. Still University in Mesa.
A comfort to have him there
He’s there to help when a student-athlete sprains an ankle, cramps up or suffers a more serious injury.
“Regardless of what sport it is, our kids get injuries, so he does a really good job of healing them back,” Scherling said.
“That’s what that job is for. It’s not insurance, but it’s a reliability, right? It’s that comfort knowing that there’s someone over there that has the expertise to take care of our kids.”
An ounce of prevention ...
Athletic trainers work to both treat and prevent injuries before they develop into bigger issues.
“One of the main (jobs of) an athletic trainer is really prevention of injuries,” Masner said. “I always tell parents, ‘Hey, while I do like seeing your athlete when they’re injured, I’d rather see them beforehand.’
“Whenever they come in and they’re feeling a little sore, it’s ‘OK, what can we do something about this now, so we can keep that injury from occurring?’
“An AT is basically that emergency and immediate care that you can receive on the sidelines or wherever your sporting event occurs.”
Always there for them
“So, the thing about us is, we’re not only at games, we’re at practices, we’re at tournaments, we’re at all sporting events for our student-athletes,” Masner said.
“I think the main thing to say about an athletic trainer and why we’re important in schools, is we’re that immediate care for the athletes. You don’t have to worry about anything, we’re always gonna be there for them.”
Sprains and strains
Muscle strains and ankle sprains are some of the most common injuries he deals with.
“If it is a sprain, it’s typically in the ankle area because it’s a joint you use every single day moving around,” Masner said. “So, you have a higher chance of spraining it.
“There are a lot of strains, also, so muscular strains in the quads or the hamstrings.”
He recommends athletes who feel their muscles tighten up to stop what they’re doing and discuss options such as adding specific stretching exercises to their daily practices.
Concussion concerns
Studies over the past 15 or so years shining a light on the risk of brain trauma in sports like football and soccer makes athletic trainers essential for all sports.
Concussions and the protocols players must go through to return to play is a hot topic once again after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a concussion and was allowed to return to the game shortly after. He was then allowed to play in Miami’s next game just four days later and suffered another apparent concussion. He left the field on a stretcher.
“There has been a huge shift lately with the research and what we know about concussions and how seriously we should be taking them,” Masner said.
“I was lucky enough at my school, Dr. Tamara McCleod is a phenomenal researcher of concussions and it was awesome to work with her in my TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) class about certain things and the really up-to-date research on what we should be and shouldn’t be doing.”
“Sometimes you can play through a strain. Sometimes you can play through a sprain. You cannot, or shouldn’t play through a concussion.”
They want to prevent or minimize the chance of a student-athlete getting Second Impact Syndrome.
“If you have another impact that is high enough, you can get Second Impact Syndrome, which basically means your brain is going to keep swelling to the point where it can’t any more, which can ultimately lead to death, which is why we have to take it super serious and understand these things.”
He’s had parents ask him about the degrees of concussions. He tells them there’s no such thing as a mild concussion.
“A concussion is a concussion,” he said. “There are no more bell-ringers. Is it a concussion or isn’t it? That’s what we’re here for. ATs are one of the five health care members in Arizona that can diagnose and return a concussion.”
Let it snow
After growing up in the Midwest, he expects to enjoy the Payson weather more than he did his first two winters in Arizona, which were spent in the Valley. He’d never been to this part of the country before coming out here for school.
“Believe it or not, I actually really miss winter,” he said. “I love snow. I would have never guessed I would end up in the West.”