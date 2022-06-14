“You got a good picture of Gabe?” asked Payson offensive coordinator Curt LeBlanc. “Wow, that’s rare.”
LeBlanc couldn’t help but joke when the photographer showed Longhorn standout Gabriel Hilgendorf a photo of him in the air battling for a catch against a Holbrook defender.
Actually, it’s difficult not to get the incoming senior doing something big as he and his teammates work on their passing and receiving skills in a weekly 7-on-7 football passing league at Rumsey Park.
Hilgendorf returns after a strong junior campaign both at receiver and defensive back.
He and quarterback Dexter Waterman will be among the leaders as the Longhorns try to return to the playoffs this fall.
And they’re out there with their teammates sweating it out every Thursday in June in a passing league with a number of other teams from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday.
The linemen compete in a big man challenge on a different field.
“We’ve got 13 teams that will cycle through throughout the summer,” said Payson head coach Bryan Burke.
They competed at Payson High School on June 2 but shifted to Rumsey Park on June 9, where they expect to remain each week for the final three events on June 16, 23 and 30.
Teams like Blue Ridge, Show Low, Holbrook, Winslow, Cottonwood Mingus, Phoenix Northwest Christian, Eagar Round Valley, Globe, Ironwood American Leadership Academy, Flagstaff, Fountain Hills, Gilbert Mesquite, Thatcher, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain.
And Payson and three other teams will hold weeklong camps here in July, with the Longhorns, Cactus and Tempe here the second week of the month and Apollo and Gilbert Christian here the following week.
The Horns won’t officially start practice for another five or six weeks in preparation for their Aug. 19 season opener at Blue Ridge.
But they regularly lift weights, in addition to taking part in these Thursday activities this month.
Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s in week two, with more above-average temps on tap this week.
Hilgendorf helped the Holbrook player who went up high in the air to battle the Longhorn for the ball in the end zone when he went to the turf with a cramp. Hilgendorf helped him stretch out his leg as the Roadrunner lay in agony for several seconds.
Payson started hosting this passing league last year.
They used to participate in more away passing tournaments. However, rising registration fees have led to Burke and his staff shifting their focus to home events in his fifth season as head coach.
“We typically try to do a couple of passing tournaments but some passing league entry fees have gotten ridiculous, like $600,” Burke said. “So we host here and we have a pretty good pool of teams that come up to compete.”
Fortunately, plenty of teams prefer traveling to Rim Country for relief from soaring triple-digit Valley temperatures.
“To me, we get the same out of our passing league (here as we did traveling to others),” Burke said.
“It’s a great way to compete and we got quality teams to go against.”
Of course, it can’t compare to actual 11-on-11 games with pads.
“Passing league is a little goofy,” Burke said. “It’s not real football. But we use it as a teaching tool to teach our offense and our defense against live bodies.”