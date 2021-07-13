Dealing with the heat for 18 holes wasn’t enough to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Presidents Cup.
Paul Christianson survived a five-hole sudden death playoff with Mike Anderson to win the 36-hole two-week tournament June 30 and July 7 at Payson Golf Club.
Christianson carded a net 142 for 41 holes to win.
He also won the A Flight, while Anderson won the B Flight.
Christianson won a $50 gift certificate he’ll be awarded at the annual banquet.
Dennis Schwebs (144) won the C Flight and Randy Wood (149) the D Flight.
Chip Yeomans sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 37 feet 9 inches on #18.