Chip Yeomans tries to sink a long putt on June 16, 2021. Yeomans just missed this one but found the cup on #18 from 37 feet 9 inches away to win longest putt during the Payson Men’s Golf Association Presidents Cup at Payson Golf Club.

Dealing with the heat for 18 holes wasn’t enough to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Presidents Cup.

Paul Christianson survived a five-hole sudden death playoff with Mike Anderson to win the 36-hole two-week tournament June 30 and July 7 at Payson Golf Club.

Christianson carded a net 142 for 41 holes to win.

He also won the A Flight, while Anderson won the B Flight.

Christianson won a $50 gift certificate he’ll be awarded at the annual banquet.

Dennis Schwebs (144) won the C Flight and Randy Wood (149) the D Flight.

Chip Yeomans sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 37 feet 9 inches on #18.

