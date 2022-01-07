Jack O’Grady scored 19 points to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures against visiting Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin in boys basketball on Wednesday.
But it wasn’t enough as the Chargers won 72-57.
The game was tight early as Payson trailed by just three (22-19) after one quarter. But the home team scored just five points in the second quarter and trailed 32-24 at halftime.
The Longhorns scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to pull within five points, 48-43, early in the final stanza.
But a 9-0 run by the visitors pushed their advantage to 57-43 and the Horns could only chip one point off that lead the rest of the way.
O’Grady scored nine of his points in the final quarter. Anderson Hatch scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, including seven in the third quarter.
Jeremy Chavez added 11 points for Payson, which fell to 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the power points games.
Ben Franklin (4-3 power points games) is coached by the legendary Art Dye.
Payson hosts Phoenix Northwest Christian today at 7:30 p.m. and opens 3A East Region action at home against Holbrook at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
They’ll play at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4. The game, as well as the girls game, were postponed until next week because one of the FH teams have multiple COVID-19 cases and Payson wanted to play both the girls and boys games on the same day.