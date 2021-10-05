Third-ranked Round Valley entered Friday’s 3A East showdown at Payson averaging 54.8 points per game.
So, the Longhorns (4-2, 0-1) can take pride in limiting them to a season-low 19 points — a whopping 27 points fewer their previous low.
But, as well as No. 13 (last week’s rankings) Payson played on the defensive side of the ball, the offense struggled against a formidable defense by the Elks in a 19-6 loss in the 3A East opener for both teams.
It was by far Round Valley’s closest game in a 6-0 start. Their previous closest game came in a 39-point margin (46-7) of victory over Morenci.
So, Payson coach Bryan Burke liked some of what he saw from his team — just not enough.
“We didn’t play our best executed game, which is frustrating,” Burke said.
But he was encouraged by the way the Longhorns kept working and stayed in the game until the end.
“I think our effort and our toughness and our grit kept us in that game, but there was a lot of sloppy football on our part, which is frustrating when we have a top tier talent come to town.”
Payson struggled to contain the Elks’ dynamic duo of Seth Wiltbank and Ryker Marble, but limited Round Valley to three touchdowns (they missed on one extra-point kick and a two-point conversion attempt).
Marble scored on a 15-yard run with 2:10 left in the opening quarter on RV’s second possession.
Wiltbank scored RV’s other touchdowns, catching a scoring pass from Marble and rushing for another TD.
The Longhorns, meanwhile, struggled to reach the end zone at all. Travis Christianson’s 3-yard TD run came with 4:45 left in the game. A two-point pass dropped incomplete.
Payson recovered Mike Dominguez’s onside kick, but couldn’t move the ball to keep the comeback bid alive and the Elks ran out the clock.
The Longhorn offense came up with several fourth-down conversions to keep drives alive. They converted five of seven fourth-down attempts at first downs. The problem is they found themselves going for it on fourth down seven times. That’s because they were just one for 11 on third-down conversions. That left them in desperate situations.
Payson enjoyed a six-minute, eight-second advantage in time of possession.
But the Elks didn’t need long to make the Longhorns pay for a 22-yard punt from their own 11-yard line, covering the 33 yards in four plays in 2:12 with Wiltbank hauling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Marble to make it 12-0 with 3:34 left in the first half.
The Elks went up 19-0 by driving 80 yards in nine plays on their opening drive of the second half with Wiltbank scoring on a 24-yard with 1:36 left in the third quarter. That came after the Longhorns came up without points on a drive eating 5:45 off the clock coming out of halftime when Dominguez’s 35-yard field goal attempt failed with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Payson answered RV’s third TD by driving 69 yards in 17 plays with Travis Christianson rushing up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:45 remaining. The two-point pass failed.
The Longhorns recovered the onside kick at their own 43. However, their bid for a miracle comeback ended when the receiver dropped Dexter Waterman’s pass with 3:26 to play.
The Elks took over at the Payson 44 and ran out the clock.
Christianson led Payson’s rushing attack, carrying 11 times for 50 yards. The Horns rushed 40 times for 139 yards.
Dexter Waterman completed 4 of 13 passes for 19 yards. The Horns felt the absence of senior wide receiver/cornerback Connor Hatch, who sat out his second straight game for health reasons. He’s expected back this week.
Wiltbank and Marble dominated the touches for Round Valley’s offense, combining for 27 of the Elks’ 30 rushing attempts. Wiltbank ran 14 times for 96 yards and a TD and caught the 29-yard touchdown, as well.
Marble ran 13 times for 79 yards and completed 7 of 9 passes for 74 yards and the one TD.
It’s Round Valley’s fourth consecutive victory over Payson in the first game between the teams since 2017.
“We know we can play a lot better football,” Burke said. “We didn’t play our best game. And some of it was because they are a great team and a great defense. They really swarmed and played well on the defensive line and they won matchups up front. So, give them all the credit they deserve.
“But we can execute better and if we do execute the way we’re capable of doing, we’re going to be beating those top three teams like Round Valley.
“That just gives us a lot of room for improvement. I felt after the game, before I even watched film, that we left a lot of good football out there — unforced errors. They came out and they played well and they’re playing at a championship level right now. They made their plays. I felt like there were just too many times where we made unforced errors. When you play a team like Round Valley or a team like Snowflake, unforced errors, you make too many unforced errors and you don’t win those games.
“But our kids fought to the very end. That’s promising for us. If we execute better, we’re going to be beating those top teams like Round Valley.
“We got to go back to the drawing board this week and fix some things. Our kids our going to respond.”
Payson hosts No. 7 Snowflake (5-1, 1-0 3A East), the defending state champion, at 7 p.m. on Friday.