It didn’t take long for the Longhorns to buy into what Robert Mavis was trying to sell them.
Payson’s new boys basketball coach told them they didn’t have to keep losing games.
He told them they could win.
It’s something Payson hasn’t done a lot of on the hardwood over the past decade.
So, they listened because that sounded great. Who doesn’t want to win?
But they’d have to work at changing the culture that comes with one losing season after another.
They bought what he was selling.
And the wins followed.
So, after qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in 10 years and beating No. 14 Show Low for their first state triumph in 13 years, the No. 19 Longhorns traveled to face No. 3 Camp Verde on the Cowboys’ home court on Saturday night to play for a berth in the 3A quarterfinals. The Horns haven’t reached the quarterfinals in 13 years.
But, playing in front of a capacity crowd filled with what sounded like as many Payson fans as those supporting the home team, the underdog Longhorns were making things uncomfortable for the Cowboys (20-6).
Payson fans starving for something to cheer about for years roared with delight when Dexter Waterman’s three-point shot found nothing but net to pull the visitors to within seven points, 55-48, with 1:37 to play in the third quarter.
But it was Camp Verde fans doing most of the screaming from there, as the Longhorns’ shots stopped falling and the Cowboys dominated the fourth quarter in an 81-56 triumph.
CV advances to face No. 6 Holbrook in today’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal game at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
That’s the same 3A East champion Holbrook team Payson beat after pushing the Roadrunners to overtime in the first meeting of the season.
These Longhorns have proven throughout the season they could compete with the best, especially over the past few weeks.
Payson enjoyed one of its bigger offensive nights in a competitive 83-73 Dec. 14 regular season loss to Camp Verde in Wilson Dome.
But an eight-point fourth quarter doomed the Longhorns in their biggest game of the year.
“There were a few shots that didn’t go in at crucial times,” Mavis said. “That was a killer. Tonight was just one of those nights where we couldn’t get the ball to drop.”
“But, we fought like dogs. We competed with them.”
The Longhorns only managed to sink four field goals in the final period and went 0-for-4 at the foul line. That’s not going to get it done against a team like the Cowboys.
“They’re a good ball club,” Mavis said. “They’re No. 3 for a reason.”
Mavis praised the effort by his players in producing the best season the program’s enjoyed since their last state tournament win in 2009. Payson (18-13) finished with its best record since going 19-11 in 2008-09.
“I’m extremely proud of these boys,” Mavis said. “We competed like mad dogs. We did not back down. We fought until the buzzer sounded.
“I love each and every one of them,” he said of his players. “I’m very, very proud. I mean, we weren’t even in a thought come the start of the season in 3A. Nobody even knew who Payson was. They thought we were just a pushover. Well, guess what, wake up, we’re back.”
He praised the hard work the kids put in this season.
“The kids worked hard,” Mavis said. “I mean, they believe in what I’m trying to teach them and it shows.”
The Longhorns made a believer out of CV coach Dan Wall this year.
“Coach Mavis has done an incredible job with that group of boys,” Wall said. “The improvement they made throughout the season is just incredible. We talked about that the last two weeks. It was fun to watch them make this run. Just a lot of positive stuff and a lot to look forward to in the future, as well.
“They played a lot better tonight than when we saw them at their place in December. They gave us all we could handle and then some at their place and watching film, they improved so much.”
Mavis said his players relished the atmosphere created by the loud cheering from both sets of fans.
“The boys loved it,” Mavis said. “They fed off that. It seemed like the whole town of Payson was here, which was awesome.”
Waterman led Payson with 16 points. Anderson Hatch added 10 points, Gary Bingham chipped in eight points and Easton Redford and Jack O’Grady six points each.
“No. 21 (Waterman) killed us,” Wall said. “He had a phenomenal game.”
Foul trouble limited the minutes and production of several Longhorns, including Jeremy Chavez, who scored 23 points in the first meeting with the Cowboys. He finished with four points, but plenty of rebounds in this one.
“We were really worried about No. 5 (Chavez),” Wall said. “With how hard he works on the glass, he’s just so difficult to defend.
“I thought our big guy (6-foot-4 junior Chito Herrera) defended him real well. But Chavez still got enough rebounds to keep it interesting. Had he not got into foul trouble, it might have been a whole different ballgame.”
CV also focused on containing Jack O’Grady.
“No. 30 (O’Grady) shoots the lights out,” Wall said. “So, those three in particular we were looking at coming into the game.”