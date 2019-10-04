Records and rankings don’t always match up.
Payson carries a strong 4-1 record into tonight’s 3A East Region football opener against visiting Holbrook.
But the Longhorns stand at No. 23 in the 3A state power rankings that debuted this week.
It’s no surprise. The reason Payson isn’t higher is that a team’s strength of schedule is a big determining factor in its ranking. And the Longhorns have played a weak schedule through the first half of the season.
Their average opponent rating is -9.5808, which ranks 39th among the 40 teams in the rankings. Only No. 32 Window Rock’s (3-2) -12.7660 is lower.
At No. 14, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic holds the lowest ranking of any other 4-1 team.
The seven region champions and nine at-large teams based on rankings qualify for the 16-team state tournament.
But the strength of schedule will change drastically over the final month of the campaign following the meeting with winless Holbrook. The Roadrunners (0-5) are No. 39 among the 40 ranked teams, ahead of only Tucson Catalina (0-5), a team the Longhorns beat.
Payson’s first six opponents are a combined 4-27 (.129). The Longhorns’ other wins came against No. 35 Page (0-5), No. 37 Scottsdale Coronado (0-6) and No. 33 Chinle (2-3).
The Longhorns have outscored their opponents on the season 214-71, including 107-0 the past two weeks. A 51-26 loss to No. 20 Fountain Hills (2-3) is the only blemish on the record.
Payson plays teams with a combined 17-5 (.773) record over the final four weeks.
The Longhorns host No. 7 Snowflake (4-1) next week, play at No. 17 Show Low (3-2) on Oct. 18, at No. 13 Winslow (5-1) on Oct. 25 and close the season at home against No. 5 Blue Ridge (5-1) on Nov. 1.
The Longhorns roar into tonight firing on all cylinders.
Trevor Cline is coming off a superb game in the 59-0 rout over Chinle. The team’s leading rusher this season (499 yards on 46 carries, 10.8 avg.) ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on six carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 113 yards at two TDs. Payson racked up 230 rushing yards on just 19 carries, an average of 12.1 yards per carry.
Porter Flake caught two passes for 81 yards and a score.
Jesse Conway had 205 all-purpose yards, which included an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown and a 67-yard interception return for a TD.
Travis Christianson leads Payson with 45 tackles. Connor Faust leads with 4½ sacks and Will Howell has 3½.
Winning the turnover battle has been a huge positive for the Longhorns. They have 14 interceptions. Trevor Flores leads with four picks, while Kyle Shepard and Jesse Conway have three each.
Veterans, 1st responders freePayson High School will celebrate and recognize all Rim Country military veterans and first responders at halftime of tonight’s game.
All veterans, active duty personnel and first responders will be admitted for free with a military ID, DD214 form, driver’s license with “veteran” on it, or first responder ID or badge.
Contact the reporter at