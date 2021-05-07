Rich Ormand is stepping down as Payson High athletic director at the end of the current school year to take over as the physical education teacher at the school.
“I count my last five years of being the AD as the highlight of my career in education,” Ormand wrote in a text message to coaches and media.
“The decision was not easy, but we felt it best for our family. Having three kids in high school that are all active, I just want to devote my time to my kids before they are (out of school). Plus, the daily grind and stress of being the AD just got to me this year.
“I still plan on helping out in any way that I can. I appreciate all the work all of you have done and I am proud of some of the things we have all accomplished together.”
Ormand oversaw the launch of the Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame in his time at the helm.