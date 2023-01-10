Osier leads trio of Horns on Mile High podium by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Jan 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sal Sellis headlined a trio of medalists as Payson’s wrestling team finished 12th among 25 teams in the Mile High Challenge at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Event Center Dec. 30-31.The senior placed fourth at 175 pounds to improve to 17-5 on the season.Jimmy Johnson (10-4) finished sixth at 190 and Caleb Osier sixth at 285.Payson scored 96 points.In the girls tournament, Annabelle Bellefeuille (7-7) finished sixth at 100.Payson’s January 4 multiple-team event in Show Low was postponed.The Longhorns compete in the Winslow Doc Wright Invitational Friday, Jan. 13-Saturday, Jan. 14. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payson Team Caleb Osier Sport Sixth Sal Sellis Trio Jimmy Johnson Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back