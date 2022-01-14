Coaches don’t view all wins and all losses the same.
Some victories aren’t as significant as others.
In fact, coaches walk off the court after some losses feeling better about their team than they might after some triumphs, often based on the quality of the opponent.
Robert Mavis left Wilson Dome on Monday night a bit disappointed that his Longhorns came up on the short end of a 59-54 overtime defeat against Holbrook, but with the knowledge that his team can compete with anyone.
And that’s big for a program that’s struggled to beat just about anyone in recent years.
“Our kids walked on the court with the whole different demeanor of knowing that they can play the game with anybody I think that was the big difference,” said the first-year Payson head coach.
“The fellas have the self-confidence to go out and compete no matter who the opponent is.”
No. 4 (Jan. 12 3A rankings) Holbrook improved to 14-2 overall and 6-0 in the non-tournament games counting in the rankings. Payson is No. 24 but playing much better than that ranking.
Jeremy Chavez sank one of two free throws to put Payson ahead 51-50 with 1:11 reamaining in regulation before Holbrook’s Quentin Thomas knotted the score by making one of two free throws with 23.7 seconds remaining.
Jack O’Grady’s runner rimmed out in the final seconds and the Roadrunners missed a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
Holbrook sank two field goals and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the four-minute extra session, while Payson didn’t make a basket and was 3-for-5 at the charity stripe as the visitors outscored the Longhorns 8-3.
“It was a really good game,” Mavis said. “I’m very proud of my fellas.
“We played as a team defensively. I’m really excited about the rest of the season.”
Dexter Waterman led three Longhorns scoring in double figures with 14 points, eight of them in the third quarter. Jack O’Grady added 11 points, including three of Payson’s six three-pointers. Connor Hatch chipped in 10 points, six in the third quarter.
Jeremy Chavez added eight points, Anderson Hatch six and Easton Redford five.
Noah Brown paced three Roadrunners in double digits, matching Waterman’s 14 points. He scored six in OT. Brandon Topahn added 11 points, including three of Holbrook’s eight treys. Caden Tom scored 10 points and Quentin Thomas and
Tyler Taphan contributed nine points each.
Holbrook led 16-15 after eight minutes and 30-23 at halftime but the Longhorns outscored the Roadrunners 28-21 in the second half, including 20-15 in the third quarter.
The Longhorns (12-7 overall, 3-5 ranking games, 0-1 3A East) faced another stiff challenge in its final non-region game at No. 2 Fountain Hills (11-4, 6-1 ranking games) on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Payson returns to 3A East action today at No. 8 Blue Ridge.