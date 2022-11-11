Payson’s Winnie Paine and McKenzie Ball both qualified for the Division 3 state cross country meet with strong performances in the Division 3 East Sectional at Gilbert Crossroads Park on Nov. 2.
The seniors had paced the Longhorn girls all season as the team’s top two finishers in every meet. But Ball had always been Payson’s top finisher. They reversed positions in this meet as Paine finished 17th in 22:15.7 and Ball 20th in 22:28.8.
The top 50% of scoring teams and the top seven runners from non-qualifying teams qualified for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. Division 3 state meet at Cave Creek Golf Course at 15202 N. 19th Ave. in Phoenix. Payson finished ninth among 12 girls scoring teams with 230 points. Ninty-four runners finished the race.
Paine finished third and Ball fourth among the individual state qualifiers after runners from qualifying teams were removed.
Also finishing for Payson were: freshman Mackenzie Wood (27:59.04), freshman Addyson Ball (28:25.4), senior Abby Long (30:38.3) and senior Desirae Lunsford (31:11.8).
In the boys meet, Payson finished 16th (433) among 16 scoring teams.
There were 113 boys finishers.
Payson’s finishers included sophomore Talon Sopeland (20:41.6), senior Braden Tenney (21:10.1), junior Matthew Prieto (21:24.1), junior Haden Davis (24:01.9), sophomore Cain Shaw (25:23.0) and freshman Liam Casas (25:46.9).