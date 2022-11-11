XC McKenzie Ball Winnie Paine

McKenzie Ball (left) and Winnie Paine both qualified for Saturday’s state meet.

Payson’s Winnie Paine and McKenzie Ball both qualified for the Division 3 state cross country meet with strong performances in the Division 3 East Sectional at Gilbert Crossroads Park on Nov. 2.

The seniors had paced the Longhorn girls all season as the team’s top two finishers in every meet. But Ball had always been Payson’s top finisher. They reversed positions in this meet as Paine finished 17th in 22:15.7 and Ball 20th in 22:28.8.

