Paine leads duo at state by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Nov 18, 2022

Winnie Paine (left) and McKenzie Ball

Winnie Paine finished 76th in 22:53.6 and McKenzie Ball 86th in 23:00.0 among 161 finishers in the Division 3 state cross country meet at Cave Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 12.The seniors were Payson's lone state qualifiers. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com