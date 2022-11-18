XC-Winnie Paine McKenzie Ball

Winnie Paine (left) and McKenzie Ball

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Winnie Paine finished 76th in 22:53.6 and McKenzie Ball 86th in 23:00.0 among 161 finishers in the Division 3 state cross country meet at Cave Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The seniors were Payson’s lone state qualifiers.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

