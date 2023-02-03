Tournaments offer wrestlers a chance to test themselves against the best in the state.
Some more than others.
The state tournament is the ultimate test. But a few of the premier in-season tourneys present quite the challenge, often giving small school grapplers the opportunity to face standouts from larger schools they won’t see at state.
Payson’s Jan. 27-28 Tim Van Horn Invitational at Payson High brought together wrestlers from 19 schools for one of those challenges.
Many of the wrestlers will return for the Division 3 Section 2 tournament at Payson on Feb. 11 looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix Feb. 16-18.
The Van Horn featured several large schools, including Division 1 squads Gilbert Higley and Mesa Red Mountain and Division 2 schools Gilbert Williams Field and Marana Mountain View.
It was a two-team battle for the title, with Williams Field winning with 499 points and Division 4 Yuma Catholic taking second with 482.
Among our local teams competing in D3 Section 2, Show Low (320.5) finished fifth, Snowflake (301) sixth and Payson (260) eighth.
The tournament featured a trio of defending individual state champions.
Flagstaff Coconino senior Cooper French (26-1), the defending Div. 3 state champ at 150 pounds, won the 165 championship.
Globe senior Gabe Gonzales (44-1), the defending D4 state champ at 120, claimed the 126 crown.
Yuma Catholic sophomore Khel Lipuman (49-8), who won it all at 106 in the D4 state tourney as a freshman, finished third at 113. Williams Field senior Ryland Foushee (36-6) pinned him in the semifinals.
Holbrook senior Jason Ramirez (46-1) won the 132 title. He finished second in the D4 state tournament at 126 a year ago.
SF brothers win titlesSnowflake had five medal winners, led by brothers Devin and Troy Kinlicheenie, who both won titles.
Sophomore Devin Kinlicheenie went 7-0 to improve to 38-0 on the season. He won the 215 championship by pinning Deer Valley’s Matthew Jorgensen in the final.
Junior Troy Kinlicheenie (11-2) went 9-0 to win the 138 crown, pinning Comb’s Bruce Lopez in the final.
Also for Snowflake, senior Bryce White (7-5) placed third at 190, sophomore Brent White (28-18) fourth at 165 and sophomore Ryden Solomon (37-8) fifth at 106.
Hanchett leads CougarsSenior Logan Hanchett (26-11) led four Show Low medal winners, claiming the 144 crown. He pinned Globe senior Andrew Gonzales in the title match.
Junior Zemira Wilhelm (31-3) finished second at 120. He fell to Gilbert Mesquite junior Trevor Quellette 10-3 in the title match. Quellette placed fourth at 113 in last year’s D3 state tournament.
Freshman Housley Huntley (24-8) finished third at 106 and sophomore Max Freund took fourth at 113.
Sellis wins for HornsSal Sellis (20-7) claimed the 175 championship to lead five Payson medal winners. The senior pinned Yuma Catholic’s Tayt Ford in the title match.
Sellis won the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges, and represents the values Tim passed on to everyone he met.
The tournament honors Van Horn, a big PHS wrestling supporter who died in an auto accident in 1988.
Freshman Gage Palace (23-7) finished second at 113. He came close to winning but dropped a 3-2 decision to Foushee in the championship match.
Jimmy Johnson placed fourth at 190. The senior reached the semifinals but wasn’t able to continue because of injury.
Also for Payson, freshman Lucas Lee placed fifth at 126 and senior Caleb Osier sixth at 285.