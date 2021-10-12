Paul Christianson wins in men’s golf by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Oct 12, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Christianson shot a net 70 to win the first flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Low Net Tournament on a soggy course at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 6.Terry Lindsey won a scorecard playoff against Tim Hughes for second place. Both carded 74.Ron Fischer (70) won the second flight, with Bob Parkinson (71) the runner-up and Herb Sherman (72) placing third. John Calderwood (71) won the third flight, with Norm Agan (75) placing second and Dave Rutter (77) third.Tony Robles sank the longest putt, finding the cup from one foot out on #18.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dennis Schwebs (#8, 23 feet 4 inches), Russ Thornell (#14, 6-4) and Tony Robles (#17, 10-5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Christianson Tony Robles Sport Golf Flight Playoff Putt Payson Golf Club Scorecard Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should invest in a new police station? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back