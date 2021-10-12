Paul Christianson shot a net 70 to win the first flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Low Net Tournament on a soggy course at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Terry Lindsey won a scorecard playoff against Tim Hughes for second place. Both carded 74.

Ron Fischer (70) won the second flight, with Bob Parkinson (71) the runner-up and Herb Sherman (72) placing third.

John Calderwood (71) won the third flight, with Norm Agan (75) placing second and Dave Rutter (77) third.

Tony Robles sank the longest putt, finding the cup from one foot out on #18.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dennis Schwebs (#8, 23 feet 4 inches), Russ Thornell (#14, 6-4) and Tony Robles (#17, 10-5).

