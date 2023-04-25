Paul Christianson wins in Payson Men's Golf Assoc. play by Keith Morris Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Apr 25, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Christianson scored 23 points to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Modified Stableford tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 12.Al Chittenden and Rod Emerald tied for second (21), followed by Danny Harder (20) fourth and Terry Lindsey and Gene Robertson tied for fifth (18).In the Modified Stableford scoring system, pars are worth one point, birdies two points and eagles three points.Tim Graff had the longest putt, sinking it from 9 feet 2 inches on No. 9.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Graff (No. 2, 14 feet 10 inches), Herb Sherman (No. 5, 19-0), Ian Capper (No. 8, 2-10), Tim Ernst (No. 14, 5-1) and Dean McCabe (No. 17, 3-1).Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +60 260 Connection Payson Bubba Nielsen Invitational and Payson Rotary Frosh.-Soph. Track Meet by Keith Morris Sports Editor Apr 18, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back