The Payson 11-12 Little League Baseball All-Stars won their first two games in the double-elimination district tournament in Winslow and plays again today in Winslow.
Payson beat Winslow 17-7 on Monday, June 28 and Flagstaff Continental 8-7 in seven innings (games are six innings) on Tuesday, June 29.
The team includes Macelvane Cailliau, Brigham DiQuattro, Isaak Dudley, Evan Fuller, Landon Hansen, Isaac Hooper, Carter Kelton, Brayden Lee, Treigh Marinelli, Kane Ryden, Nathan Tsosie and Darren Vitale and coaches Courtney White, Andy Cailliau and Ryan DiQuattro.