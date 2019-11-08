Like the young shepherd David with his rock and sling facing the giant warrior Goliath in the Valley of Elah, the best football team Payson’s produced in more than a decade still plays the underdog role as they take on a mighty foe in the the Valley of the Sun.
Despite going 8-2 and winning their first 3A East championship in 11 years, the Longhorns open the 3A state playoffs on the road at No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy (9-1) at 7 p.m. today. Payson wound up ranked No. 15 in the 16-team field.
And you can bet head coach Bryan Burke hammers the low ranking home every chance he gets. “Nobody outside of Payson believes in you. You need to go out and show them who you really are.”
Well, if the first 10 games showed anything, it’s that these Longhorns shouldn’t be overlooked. They believe they can beat anyone.
And the challenges won’t get any bigger than this as they take on a Patriots team featuring 22 seniors and plenty of experience. They’ve gone 73-11 in Rich Edwards’ seven seasons as head coach.
In 2016, the Patriots became the first charter school in state history to win an Arizona Interscholastic Association football state championship when they beat Sabino in the 3A title game to cap a 13-1 season.
They were the No. 2 seed for the 2017 playoffs and reached the semifinals before being banned from the tournament and forfeiting all 11 of their wins for using an ineligible player. The AIA also banned them from the postseason last year, when they went 8-2.
Now they’re back for their final 3A campaign. They’ll move up to 4A next season.
Edwards is the football coach and athletic director.
“We will be the smallest enrollment in 4A, but we are excited to move up and see how we compete,” Edwards said. “Frankly, it will be nice not to be involved with the constant complaining from 3A schools about charter and private schools having an advantage.”
Edwards said six of his players are drawing interest from college scouts, including Dean Jones, who has committed to BYU.
Another is quarterback Rand Jensen, who has completed 143 of 213 passes (.671) for 2,381 yards and 39 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Ethen Cluff (47 catches for 786 yards (16.7 avg.) and 13 TDs and Carter Taylor 49-756 (15.4 avg.) and 13 TDs are his favorite targets.
The Patriots are averaging 8.9 yards a carry, rushing 175 times for 1,554 yards and 21 TDs. Aziya Jamison leads the way with 863 yards on 76 totes (11.4 avg.) and 13 TDs. He’s also caught 13 passes for 275 yards (21.2 avg.) and four TDs.
Their only loss was a 38-21 shocker at Florence two weeks ago that came a week after they handed current No. 1 Benjamin Franklin its only loss 26-14.
They’re a formidable foe, to be sure.
But once upon a time, David took down a pretty intimidating opponent himself with one rock because he believed in himself and God.
These Longhorns believe they can slay giants, too.