One more beast from the East to conquer.
Payson’s 13th-ranked Longhorns vanquished two out of three traditional 3A East football arch-rivals stampeding to an 8-1 overall record that includes a 4-0 mark in the region.
Now, after wins over Snowflake, Show Low, Winslow and Holbrook, the Longhorns are one win from wrapping up a perfect region record and their first championship since 2008.
And it’s only fitting that they must slay another dragon to do just that as Blue Ridge comes to Payson to close the regular season.
The Longhorns entered this season 0-11 against Show Low since 2008, 1-9 against Snowflake and 2-6 against Blue Ridge.
They beat Snowflake 34-33 in overtime and Show Low 24-15.
Now, they’ll look to end a two-year skid against the sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets.
Blue Ridge has dominated Payson in its six wins over the last eight seasons. The closest game was a 24-point triumph for the Jackets in 2014.
After Payson won 20-19 in Lakeside in 2015 and 31-7 at Payson in 2016, the Jackets won 35-0 at Blue Ridge in 2017 and 42-10 on their home field once again last year.
Blue Ridge enters the contest 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the 3A East. The Jackets and No. 4 Snowflake stand tied for second place, one game back of Payson.
A win by Blue Ridge and a loss by Snowflake at home against Winslow, would give Blue Ridge the 3A East crown because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
However, if Blue Ridge and Snowflake both win, the Longhorns would wind up in a tie with those two teams, leaving the tiebreaker system to decide the champion.
All three teams would have gone 1-1 against the other two. Snowflake beat Blue Ridge 29—17. Blue Ridge’s other loss came by a 23-6 score at No. 8 Tucson Sabino.
So it would go to the second tiebreaker, which is win percentage in 3A conference games. Payson would be 8-2, Snowflake 8-2, both 80 percent, and Blue Ridge 6-2 or 75 perecent. That would eliminate Blue Ridge.
Now back to just two teams tied for first, we revert back to the head-to-head tiebreaker, which means Payson would claim the championship based on its win over Snowflake. Snowflake would wind up second and Blue Ridge third based on Snowflake’s win over the Yellow Jackets.
If Blue Ridge had the same 3A win percentage as the other two, the third tiebreaker is overall win percentage. If none of those break the tie, state ranking is the final tiebreaker.
That’s according to an email to The Roundup from Brian Bolitho of the AIA.
“For informational purposes, if Blue Ridge also had an 80 percent win percentage, and they all had equal overall win percentage, ranking would’ve determine No. 1,” Bolitho wrote. “Then head to head would have determined No. 2 and 3.”
But nobody wants it to come down to tiebreakers. And the only way to avoid them is for Payson to win tonight and there’s no doubt who the best team is.
No matter what happens tonight, all the teams will wait to learn their playoff fate in Saturday’s bracket reveal. It’s likely Payson will travel for an opening round game on Nov. 8. We’ll let you know who and where the Longhorns are playing on our Roundup Sports Facebook Page when the brackets are revealed.
The senior football players, cheerleaders and band members will be recognized before tonight’s game beginning at approximately 6:30.
Tailgate fundraiser tonightThe football team is hosting a tailgate fundraiser in the parking lot starting at 5:30 tonight with hamburgers, chips and a drink for $5 a plate, as well as a bake sale and silent auction.