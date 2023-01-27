Welcome back 3A East football.
Last season, the AIA combined traditional members of the 3A East and 3A North to form the eight-team 3A Northeast Region.
The traditional 3A North Region schools don’t play at the same level as 3A East schools, in general. None of the traditional 3A North schools finished with a winning record in region games. And the teams had to play seven region games with just three opportunities to play other schools.
So, the latest realignment is good news for fans of competitive football.
Payson moves back into the same region with traditional rivals Blue Ridge and Show Low a year after playing in the 3A Metro East in last year’s alignment.
The Longhorns might feel a bit like a yo-yo after the AIA shifted them to the 3A Metro East in the shortened 2020 season mainly in a move to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were moved back to the 3A East in 2021, before once again being shifted to the 3A Metro East this past fall.
This is the initial region alignment and it’s for football only. It could change slightly as schools have an opportunity to appeal their region placement.
It’s a natural fit for the Longhorns, who’ll compete with longtime rivals Blue Ridge and Show Low once again this fall, as well as Fountain Hills and Round Valley.
It’s a pretty loaded region once again. Round Valley will compete in 3A East or Northeast for the fourth consecutive season after winning the 2A state title in 2019 and finishing second in 2018. The Elks have finished second in the region in all three years.
Another traditional Payson rival is missing as Snowflake remains in the 4A conference for a second straight year. The Lobos will compete in the 4A East Sky with Apache Junction, Eastmark, Marcos de Niza and Poston Butte.
Snowflake moved to 4A for the 2022 football season after claiming back-to-back 3A state championships in the AIA’s current formula, which considers a school’s success the past three years in determining what conference it will compete in, with the most weight on the most recent season. Enrollment is also considered, but not as heavily as it had been before the shift to results-based placement.
Snowflake lost to Gilbert North American Leadership Academy in the 4A title game this past season. Gilbert North ALA is moving up to 5A this fall.
Payson replaces traditional 3A East school Winslow, which is moving to the 3A North with Ganado, Monument Valley, Page and Window Rock, who all played in the 3A Northeast this past season.
The AIA finalized its initial conference football placements, approving seven appeals and denying 17. Winslow wanted to move from 3A to 2A but that appeal was denied.
Schools can appeal their initial region placement.