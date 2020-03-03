The bats didn’t heat up and neither did their gloves as Payson’s baseball team struggled both at the plate and in the field in the season-opening Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic.
However, the Longhorns still managed to go 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s regular-season opening game against visiting Camp Verde at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Payson beat 4A Phoenix Washington 5-4 on Wednesday and lost 11-5 to Blythe (Calif.) Palo Verde on Friday before closing on Saturday with a 13-0 loss to 3A Chandler Valley Christian and a 7-6 win over 2A Bisbee.
The Longhorns managed just three hits against Washington but drew seven walks and overcame four errors to win. Starter Jesse Conway and River Phillips limited the Rams to five hits in the five-inning time-limit game.
Logan Plain was 3-for-3 to lead an eight-hit attack against Palo Verde. Phillips had two hits and two RBIs and Conway added a triple and a double and a pair of steals. Payson committed two errors.
The Horns managed just three singles and struck out nine times against two Valley Christian hurlers and committed five errors.
Phillips went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the offense against Bisbee. They won despite committing nine errors. Hunter Harold doubled and drove in a pair.
Wade Parton surrendered just three hits and no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings but poor defense led to six runs against him.
After Wednesday’s home opener, the Longhorns travel to Chino Valley on Thursday.