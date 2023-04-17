But you fight and you walk off the field with your head high.
The Longhorns didn’t hang their heads after a 5-4 loss to first-place Blue Ridge at home on Thursday night. Payson scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and led 3-1. The Longhorns looked in good shape at a possible sweep of the two-game 3A East series. Payson won 18-8 in Lakeside on March 28.
But the Yellowjackets scored four runs without a hit in the top of the fourth and went on to win by a run.
After the first two Yellowjackets were retired to start the fourth, six consecutive batters reached via a hit-by-pitch or walk to make it 4-3 and another decisive run scored on a pitch that went to the backstop to make it 5-3. Payson scratched a run back in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t find the tim9-5ely hit to come all the way back.
For the game, Payson pitchers allowed just four hits, but a lot of pitches missed the strike zone as Horns hurlers hit six batters and walked three more.
“Blue Ridge is just a scrappy team that works to take advantage of mistakes,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “The first game, we made some (errors) but hit so much that we overcame mistakes. The second game, we just missed a couple of key hits. We looked like the team we have wanted to be in both games – playing hard with energy and intensity.
“Sometimes when you are a young team you don’t get that consistency and that has plagued us. We get flashes of what we are capable of but haven’t seen it enough. I love that we gave Blue Ridge our best and if we can do that over these final games we will have a strong finish.”
Payson went on to win 9-5 in a 3A East game Holbrook on Friday and lost a non-region home game against Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Saturday afternoon.
The Longhorns enter the final week of the season facing four games in six days. After a Monday, April 17 home game against Show Low, Payson plays at Winslow at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, close 3A East play at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close with a non-region game at No. 2 (April 14 3A rankings) Phoenix Northwest Christian (12-0) at noon on Saturday.
Payson (3-11) stood at No. 33 in Friday’s 3A rankings.