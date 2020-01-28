Five Payson wrestlers battled their way onto the podium during the annual Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational in Wilson Dome on Friday and Saturday.
Four Longhorn boys won medals and Jaeden Perez finished second in the girls tournament at 110 pounds.
Soto Sellis finished third at 195 pounds. He lost an 8-6 heartbreaker in the semifinals to eventual champion Edgar Yaneza of Tempe before pulling out a dramatic 4-2 sudden death victory in overtime against Marana Mountain View’s Nicolas Williams in overtime in the third-place match.
Ely Keeney (126), Rayden Roszko (145) and Travis Christianson (182) all finished fifth.
The 20-team field featured several premier programs. Five of the teams compete in Divisions 1 and 2, while Payson and nine others compete in Division 3. Five Division 4 teams rounded out the field.
Div. 2 power Mountain View won with 625 points. Another D2 school, Gilbert Williams Field, was a distant second with 438 and D1’s Red Mountain third with 406. Mountain View produced seven champions.
Payson finished 10th with 249.
Mountain View has finished first or second in the D2 state tournament three times in the last six years, winning it all in 2017 and finishing second in 2014 and last season.
The field also included Yuma, which has finished first or second in the D3 state tournament the past three seasons, winning the championship in 2018.
Payson coach Mito Mendivil on Saturday said he liked what he saw from his kids over a challenging weekend and the entire season.
“Today we wrestled pretty good,” Mendivil said. “We lost a lot of close matches (Friday) that we should have won. In five or six we were winning the match and got turned and pinned.
“But our older guys are taking a leadership role. They bought into what we’re teaching and you’re starting to see it come full circle.”
Only two regular-season dates remain on the schedule prior to the Div. 3 Section 4 Tournament in Payson.
“We’re starting our peaking process right now and you can see it. We’re closing the gap on people we’ve lost to by majors (decisions) or tech(nical fall) or things of that nature and we’re just building on it right now. And you can tell that with a lot of our guys.”
Including Keeney, who started out attempting to win the 126-pound championship for the second straight season, but wound up battling his way onto the medal stand after a couple of close losses in perhaps the toughest weight class in the tournament. The senior pinned Yuma’s Josh Salguero in 2:11 in the fifth-place match at 126.
Roszko beat Holbrook’s Jacob Yazzie 2-0 in the fifth-place match at 145. Travis Christianson (182) pinned Gilbert Mesquite’s Logan Richardson in 4:06 in the fifth-place match at 182.
Yuma 220-pounder Jayden Dobson won the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the quality of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all the challenges and represent the vales Tim passed on to everyone he came in contact with. Van Horn died in an auto accident in 1988.
Keeney won that award last season.
Eloy Santa Cruz’s Hunter Ogle (162) was voted the boys tournament’s outstanding wrestler and Red Mountain’s Darwin DeWitt (112) the girls outstanding wrestler.
The 20-team field included two Division 1 schools, three from Div. 2, 10 from D3 and five from D4.
Yuma won the Tim Van Horn team title last year, with Red Mountain placing second and Williams Field third.
The Longhorns host Blue Ridge, Coconino and Mogollon in a four-team match at home at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s their final home action of the season and the school will recognize the seniors on the team.
The girls section tournament is Saturday in Winslow where Perez will look to qualify for the state tournament.
The Longhorns close the regular season in a four-team match at Kingman Lee Williams on Feb. 5.
The boys Division 3 Section 4 tournament is Feb. 8 in Payson. The top four at each weight advance to the state tournament.
Contact kmorris@payson.com