The Longhorns engaged in a toe-to-toe boys basketball fight with visiting Show Low on Tuesday night.
Payson outscored the No. 15 Cougars 18-15 in the middle quarters to tie the game 31-31 through three quarters. The Longhorns led by five points in the third quarter.
But the offense faltered down the stretch and Show Low prevailed 47-37.
The Longhorns scored just six points over the final eight minutes in falling to 0-10 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings and 0-4 in the 3A East.
“Show Low came out hard in the fourth quarter and we didn’t respond and didn’t handle the pressure well,” said Payson coach Joe Sanchez.
He loved the fight his players showed.
“I’m very proud of how our boys played in the first three quarters,” the coach said. “We showed we can compete with some good teams at times but we have to show it for four quarters.”
Will Howell led the Longhorns with 13 points. He also blocked two shots and deflected three others.
Hunter Lee scored six points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked a pair of shots. Freshman Jack O’Grady scored five points and dished out four assists. Trevor Flores blocked two shots and deflected two others.
Sanchez said he was pleased with some of what the Longhorns accomplished in the contest.
“We put up some goals as a team before the game,” the coach said. “One of them was to hold a top 15 team to 25 points or less in each half and we did that.”
The Cougars improved to 1-2 in the 3A East and 6-4 in non-tournament games.
Payson plays at Winslow tonight. The Longhorns return home to take on Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Horns play their next four games and five of their last six on the road. The only home game remaining after Tuesday is Feb. 11 against Winslow.
