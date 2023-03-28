It hasn’t taken Payson long to get up to speed in beach volleyball.
The Longhorns started a year ago under former PHS indoor volleyball varsity head coach Desirae Huff. They had just one home match because the team wasn’t finalized by the time schedules for the season were being put together.
The Longhorns had just one home game in its first season a year ago as Fountain Hills offered to make the trip up north to help the new team, which didn’t have time to get a balanced schedule after being approved to compete.
This year’s 15-game schedule includes seven home games.
The 85 schools with beach volleyball teams are split into two divisions. There are 45 teams in Division 1. Payson is one of 40 teams in Division 2.
There are seven sections in Division 2. The Longhorns compete in Section 4. There are five teams in the section. The others are Bullhead City Mohave, Flagstaff, Flagstaff Coconino and Wittmann Mountainside.
The Longhorns were #21 in the Friday, March 24 state rankings.
Home sweet homePayson closes the home schedule with Rumsey Park games against Mountainside on Monday, March 27, Mohave at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 and Notre Dame Prep at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
A home game against Fountain Hills scheduled for March 22 was postponed by wet weather and a makeup hadn’t been announced by our deadline.
The Longhorns opened the season with a 4-1 road win against Gilbert North American Leadership Academy on Feb. 24, lost the home opener 5-0 to Gilbert Christian on Feb. 27, beat Dysart 5-0 at home on March 7, won 3-2 at Agua Fria on March 8, lost 4-1 at Rumsey Park against Veritas Prep on March 20 and lost 5-0 at Desert Mountain on March 23.
The rosterThe roster includes seniors Teagan Hiatt, Rylee Carnes, Megan Anderson, Kassidy Pirch, NaLeah Rhoda, juniors Lizzy White and Danika Bilske, sophomores Grace DeScaaf and Jadyn Bradford and freshmen Windsong Burdette, Maddie Johns and Addie Parker.
In the 3-2 win over Agua Fria on March 8, Hiatt and Pirch won a three set match between the #1 pairs for each team, while White and Anderson won 2-0 at #2 and Bradford and Rhoda won in three at #3.
The Longhorns are getting a good look at a trio of freshmen at the other two flights.
Bilske is the only non-freshman in the final two groups, playing with Johns at #4 and Parker and Burdette joining forces at #5.
The same five teams all won in a 5-0 triumph over Dysart at Rumsey Park on March 7.
Payson’s first victory on Feb. 24. at Gilbert North ALA featured wins by Hiatt and Pirch, White and Carnes, Bradford and Rhoda and Duncan and Bilske.