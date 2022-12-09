Anderson Hatch poured in a season-high 27 points to lead a trio of Longhorns scoring in double figures as Payson’s boys basketball team beat visiting Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 69-60 on Monday, Dec. 5.

Hatch also grabbed eight rebounds and came away with three steals to lead the Longhorns.

