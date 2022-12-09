Anderson Hatch poured in a season-high 27 points to lead a trio of Longhorns scoring in double figures as Payson’s boys basketball team beat visiting Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 69-60 on Monday, Dec. 5.
Hatch also grabbed eight rebounds and came away with three steals to lead the Longhorns.
Dexter Waterman added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Sergio Madrid contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Caleb Marinelli chipped in eight points and four steals.
Eight Longhorns scored as Payson shot 39% (25-for-66) from the field.
Adrian Stubbs led a trio of Warriors (0-2) scoring in double figures with 20 points.
Florence 69, Payson 50
The Longhorns slipped to 2-3 on the season with a 69-50 loss at Florence on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Payson shot just 22% (8 for 36) from the field.
Hatch led Payson with seven points. Waterman and Marinelli scored five points each. Brandon Farley scored 27 points to lead the Gophers (3-0). Anthony Bradeen added 15 points for Florence.
Three days up north
The Longhorns compete in the Page Lake Powell Holiday Classic Thursday, Dec. 8-Saturday, Dec. 10, starting with a game against Gallup (N.M.).
Payson plays at Camp Verde on Monday, Dec. 12 before returning home to face Coolidge at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The Horns close the 2022 portion of the schedule in the Pima Community College Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-23.