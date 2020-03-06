Raci Miranda struck out 15 Cowboys and didn’t allow an earned run as Payson opened the regular season with an 8-1 home win over defending 2A state champion Camp Verde on Wednesday.
The Cowboys have been a thorn in the Longhorns’ side in recent years, entering the contest having won four of their previous five meetings with Payson over the last two seasons.
But freshman Bree Hall belted her second home run of the season to help power the offense. Abby Kiekintveld doubled to start a big inning.
The Longhorns struggled early against Jacy Finley but got the offense going by laying down a series of bunt singles. And the home team poured it on.
“We had trouble hitting her early, so we went to the short game,” said Payson coach Curtis Johnson.
Finley pitched the Cowboys to a state championship a year ago.
“To get eight earned runs off the returning pitcher from the defending state champions is great,” Johnson said.
“So far, our team hitting has improved immensely from last year. And we were also seeing quality pitching all weekend long down in Phoenix.”
Payson (4-2) was coming off a 3-2 performance in the 30th Annual Westwood-Dobson Invitational on Feb. 27-29. Both losses came to 6A schools Dobson and Chandler by identical 9-4 scores.
The 3A Longhorns beat 3A Page 15-9, 4A Yuma Gila Ridge 9-4 and 5A Scottsdale Desert Mountain 12-1, according to Johnson.
“We were extremely pleased with the tournament,” Johnson said. “We wanted to face competition — big girl ball — and move girls around and find out what we needed to work on and what you saw (Wednesday) was the result of that.”
“We’ve had some great competition with Camp Verde and they’d beaten us four of the last five times in the last two years. And to come out here and handle them the way we did was exciting to see.”
The Longhorns, who were to play at Scottsdale Coronado on Thursday, return home to face Phoenix Northwest Christian at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.