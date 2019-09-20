Autumn Lynch scored on a pass from Hannah Baca and Kadye Johnson turned away every shot she faced for the shutout as Payson’s girls soccer team beat visiting Holbrook 1-0 at Rumsey Park on Monday afternoon.
The Longhorns improved to 3-1 in games that count and 5-3 overall (counting tournaments).
“We had about 20 shots, unfortunately we couldn’t seem to get very good angles as they had much of their defense crowd in the middle of the 18 box,” said Payson coach Nathan Stoelk. “They took very few shots on us.”
He said he was pleased with the progress his team made after suffering a 5-1 loss to Blue Ridge four days earlier.
“Two areas I felt we improved on were passing and communication,” he said. “The defense also did a phenomenal job of keeping the ball away from our 18 box.”
It was a rematch of a game Payson won 5-0 in Holbrook.
The Longhorns fell to 3-2 (5-4 overall) with a 6-0 loss at Show Low on Tuesday. They take part in the Eagar Round Valley Thunder in the Dome today- Saturday.
They return to Eagar for a game against Round Valley on Tuesday before wrapping up their home schedule with a senior night game against Camp Verde at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. They close the season with four away games.
