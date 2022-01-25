WRS-Caleb Osier v Combs 01-12-22

Caleb Osier wrestles Combs’ Andrew Brooks at 285 pounds in action at Payson on Jan. 12. Osier won that match by pin.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson won eight of the 14 weights in a 45-30 wrestling victory over Holbrook at Snowflake on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Longhorns went 5-3 in the eight weights contested. The match featured six forfeits.

Four Longhorns won by pin — Dillon Gressley (132), Adrian Zeferino (165), Ignacio Rodriguez (175) and Sal Sellis (190).

Toby Gressley (144) won by decision.

Payson got forfeit wins from Hunter Bramlet (106), Jimmy Johnson (215) and Caleb Osier (285).

No other results were reported for the week.



