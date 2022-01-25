Payson beats Holbrook in wrestling by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Jan 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caleb Osier wrestles Combs’ Andrew Brooks at 285 pounds in action at Payson on Jan. 12. Osier won that match by pin. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson won eight of the 14 weights in a 45-30 wrestling victory over Holbrook at Snowflake on Saturday, Jan. 22.The Longhorns went 5-3 in the eight weights contested. The match featured six forfeits.Four Longhorns won by pin — Dillon Gressley (132), Adrian Zeferino (165), Ignacio Rodriguez (175) and Sal Sellis (190). Toby Gressley (144) won by decision.Payson got forfeit wins from Hunter Bramlet (106), Jimmy Johnson (215) and Caleb Osier (285).No other results were reported for the week. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back