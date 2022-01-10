Winning the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic showed this year’s Payson boys basketball team’s potential.
But that 8-0 performance didn’t come against the kind of competition the Longhorns expect to face night in and night out in the 3A East Region.
On Friday night, Payson provided more evidence it’s not the same kind of team that’s struggled to win basketball games the past decade.
The Longhorns continued an impressive start to the season with a convincing 58-35 triumph over visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian.
“The team ball we played with tonight was basically how we won the Wickenburg tournament,” said Payson coach Robert Mavis.
“I mean, it was awesome. They communicated defensively, they hit their shots, they passed the ball, moved. There was no one-on-one basketball tonight. That’s what I liked about it.”
The Crusaders stood at #13 in Friday’s 3A state rankings. Payson entered at #29. But the Longhorns played like a team that should wind up much higher as the season wears on.
NWC led 13-9 after eight minutes but the home team controlled the game over the final three quarters.
The Horns outscored the visitors 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 27-22 halftime lead and put the game away with a 16-0 third-quarter domination before finishing with a 15-13 fourth quarter.
Payson improved to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
Anderson Hatch scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the first half before foul trouble and Payson’s big lead cost the sophomore playing time in the second half.
He led 10 Longhorn scorers with 12 points.
“We had a great team win,” the 10th grader said. “Great passing by us. We just came out with more chemistry than I’ve felt a lot of the season, kind of bringing back that tournament vibe. We just had a great pace going and kept it up.”
Is he surprised at Friday’s performance?
“I’m not,” Hatch said. “I think the more we believe in ourselves, the more we believe in what we can do, the more this kind of stuff is going to happen.”
“(In the tournament) we played great as a team and really found ourselves there. I feel like we’re starting to connect as a team. We’re all really close. Especially at the tournament, we were able to become really close.”
He experienced the new mentality as a freshman on the JV team last year in Mavis’ only season as the JV coach.
“Coach Mavis is great,” the youngest to two Hatches said. “He keeps setting us up for success. We started the season saying, ‘This is a new culture.’ It started at the JV level with coach Mavis last year.”
Jack O’Grady added 10 points, Jeremy Chavez eight, Dexter Waterman seven, Miguel Beltran six, Connor Hatch five and Gary Bingham four.
Alex Jeffries scored a game-high 14 points for NWC (6-4 overall, 3-3 power points games).
The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against #15 (Jan. 7 ranking) Holbrook (11-0 overall, 5-0 non-tournament) on Monday, Jan. 10. They play at #5 (Jan. 7 ranking) Fountain Hills on Wednesday and return to region play at Blue Ridge on Friday.
