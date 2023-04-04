Zach Young was four-for-five with three runs batted in to lead Payson to an 18-8 3A East baseball win at Blue Ridge on Tuesday, March 28.
The Longhorns pounded out 17 hits, with Dexter Waterman delivering three hits, two RBI and three runs. Also contributing to Payson’s 17-hit attack were: Tyler Wilson singled, doubled and drove in two and Cutter Landress and Kelten Taylor both singled, doubled and drove in a run and Hunter Bowman added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Landress won with six innings of relief after the Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the bottom of the first off of Daiton LeBlanc. He struck out eight and worked around five hits and two walks to limit the home team to three runs the rest of the game.
The Longhorns improved to 2-6 with their second win in three games. Payson got in the win column for the first time in three region games.
PHS was scheduled to play in the Goodyear Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic on March 30-April 1.
The Horns return to ranking games against San Tan Foothills in their annual game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (April 5).
Then it’s back to region play at Show Low at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Payson hosts Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Monday (April 10).
Payson closes the season with seven games in 10 days starting with an April 13 home game against Blue Ridge and ending with a non-region game at Phoenix Northwest Christian at noon on April 22.