Zach Young was four-for-five with three runs batted in to lead Payson to an 18-8 3A East baseball win at Blue Ridge on Tuesday, March 28.

The Longhorns pounded out 17 hits, with Dexter Waterman delivering three hits, two RBI and three runs. Also contributing to Payson’s 17-hit attack were: Tyler Wilson singled, doubled and drove in two and Cutter Landress and Kelten Taylor both singled, doubled and drove in a run and Hunter Bowman added a pair of hits and an RBI.

