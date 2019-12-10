Payson’s boys basketball competed better than its 1-4 record would indicate in the Sedona Invitational on Dec. 5-7.
The 3A Longhorns lost 77-44 to 4A Flagstaff Coconino on Dec. 5, fell 64-60 in overtime against 2A Sedona Red Rock on Dec. 6 and lost 65-33 to 3A Tuba City later that day.
Payson dropped another overtime contest, 68-66 against 2A Scottsdale Cicero Prep on Dec. 7 before closing the tournament with a 6-24 win over 1A Mayer.
Coconino 77, Payson 44
Hunter Lee scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Will Howell added 10 points, five boards, three blocked shots, three steals and three assists to lead the way against Coconino. Easton Redford chipped in seven points.
Red Rock 64, Payson 60 (OT)
Howell scored 17 points, snared eight rebounds and blocked four shots to lead three Longhorns in double figures in the overtime loss to Red Rock. Lee added 14 points and 19 rebounds. Trevor Flores scored 11 points, dished out five assists and came up with six steals. Porter Flake and Jack O’Grady both contributed seven points and three steals. Aden Ruiz had five assists. Hunter Ferguson had four steals.
Tuba City 65, Payson 33
Against Tuba City, Easton Redford led Payson with nine points and Trevor Flores scored seven. Howell pulled down seven rebounds.
Cicero Prep 68, Payson 66 (OT)
Howell scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds against Cicero Prep. Lee added 15 points and 12 boards. O’Grady scored 12 points. Flores scored six points and dished out six assists to go with three steals.
Payson 66, Mayer 24
Statistics for the Mayer game were not available.
Payson boys and girls home on Tuesday
The Longhorns (1-5 overall) return to action at home against Chino Valley tonight at 7 o’clock following the 5:30 p.m. varsity girls game.
Both Payson varsity teams are back in Wilson Dome again on Thursday against Phoenix Northwest Christian, with the girls tipping off at 5 and the boys at 6:30.