Clockwise from top left in photos from Payson’s win over Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 3: Payson’s Dominik Stuerzer tries to save the ball from going out of bounds; Stuerzer (right) and teammate Christian Ramirez go up to defend a shot by Blue Ridge’s Josiah Spillman as Caleb Marinelli looks on; Payson’s Serigo Madrid looks for passing options with Blue Ridge’s Jarren Burnette defending.
Payson trailed visiting Blue Ridge 19-12 at halftime of their 3A East boys basketball game on Friday night (Feb. 3).
With starting point guard Dexter Waterman out because of illness, the Longhorns were staring at the possibility of dropping a second straight game that may have signaled an end to a recent hot streak that had turned the season around.
Instead, the home team figured things out and the ball started finding the basket.
Payson outscored the Yellow Jackets 34-17 in the second half to win 46-36. The Longhorns took the lead with a dominant 13-2 third quarter and pulled away with a 21-15 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.
“We went in and made a few adjustments and executed defensively and hit a couple of free throws down the stretch,” explained Payson coach Robert Mavis of the difference after intermission.
The win improved the Longhorns to 6-2 in their last eight games, squared the record in ranking games (non-tournament) at 8-8 and left them 4-4 in the 3A East with two games remaining.
Michael Schinstock scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second half, including 11 in the final quarter, to lead Payson. Anderson Hatch added nine points and eight rebounds and Caleb Marinelli chipped in nine points.
Reid Granillo scored 11 points and Jason Bonito 10 to lead the Yellow Jackets, who were #16 in Friday’s rankings. Blue Ridge slipped to 2-6 in the region and 8-6 in ranking games.
It was a rematch of a game at Blue Ridge that Payson won 43-35 on Jan. 19.
Payson stood at #17 in Friday’s 3A state rankings.
The Longhorns close the season with 3A East games at Winslow (1-7 3A East) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and at home against #6 Holbrook (13-2 ranking games) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Holbrook is tied for first in the 3A East with Snowflake at 7-1. The teams meet in a rematch of Holbrook’s 56-44 Jan. 24 win on Wednesday at Snowflake.
Payson will honor its seniors before the 7:30 p.m. tipoff of Thursday’s game.
Payson finished the regular season a year ago 8-10 in games counting in the rankings (non-tournament games). It was the team’s best season in years. They have two chances to improve on it.
Payson finished fourth in the region at 5-5 last year. It was the best region showing for the team since the Horns won the 3A East in the 2008-09 season.
They also went on to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in 10 years and posted their first state tournament win in 13 years.
Payson went 18-13 overall a year ago. The Longhorns are 1-7 in tournament games this year and 9-15 overall. Tournament games don’t count in the rankings and Payson entered Friday’s game two places higher than the #19 seed it finished the regular season at last year.