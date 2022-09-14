SCB v Holbrook #12 battle

A Longhorn battles for the ball against Holbrook earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson opened 2A Central Region play with a 6-1 win against North Valley Christian at Rumsey Park on Sept. 8.

The Longhorns improved to 2-1-1 overall heading into a Tuesday, Sept. 13 home against Madison Highland.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you