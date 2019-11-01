Boys Soccer Seniors by DJ Craig

Payson’s three seniors were recognized during the Oct. 18 game against Gilbert Leading Edge Academy.

 Photo courtesy of DJ Craig

Boys finish strong

Payson closed the boys soccer season on a strong note.

The Longhorns, who have just three upperclassmen on the team — all seniors — won two of their final three games.

They beat Gilbert Leading Edge Academy 4-0 on the high school football field on Oct. 18. The team’s three seniors — Hayden Gibson, Dalton Harold and Owen Pippin — were also honored with their families in a ceremony that night.

The Longhorns lost their home finale against Chino Valley 9-1 on Oct. 21 before closing the season with a 7-3 victory at Holbrook.

The Longhorns went 4-4 over their final eight games after starting the year 0-6 to finish 4-10.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you