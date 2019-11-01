Boys finish strong
Payson closed the boys soccer season on a strong note.
The Longhorns, who have just three upperclassmen on the team — all seniors — won two of their final three games.
They beat Gilbert Leading Edge Academy 4-0 on the high school football field on Oct. 18. The team’s three seniors — Hayden Gibson, Dalton Harold and Owen Pippin — were also honored with their families in a ceremony that night.
The Longhorns lost their home finale against Chino Valley 9-1 on Oct. 21 before closing the season with a 7-3 victory at Holbrook.
The Longhorns went 4-4 over their final eight games after starting the year 0-6 to finish 4-10.