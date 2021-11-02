Just get in.
That’s all Payson’s boys soccer players were thinking after a 3-0 loss to #1 Chino Valley on Oct. 15.
They couldn’t afford another loss and still hope to qualify for the eight-team AIA 2A State Championship.
So, they went out and won all four games to finish 9-3 and earn the eighth and final spot in the tournament, which starts today with a quarterfinal rematch with the Cougars, this time, at Chino Valley at 5 p.m.
Payson won 8-3 at Rancho Solano Prep, 5-0 at Gilbert Leading Edge, 2-1 at Sedona Red Rock and 8-0 in the home finale against North Valley Christian.
An upset sends them to the semifinals at either #5 Blue Ridge or #4 St. Augustine at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The state championship game is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Gilbert Williams Field.
The key victory came in Sedona as the two teams were fighting for the final playoff spot.
“That was a tough game,” said Payson coach Billy Spalding. “Both teams knew that would be the eliminator for one team.”
The Longhorns jumped ahead 1-0 in the first three minutes on a Juan Hernandez goal. Red Rock tied it before halftime but Esgar Reyes scored on a penalty kick near the mid-point of the second half and Payson’s defense and Jesus Hernandez’s goalkeeping secured the victory.
“Sedona’s goalie cleared the ball and was a little bit out of the box and Juan trapped it and just got it under the crossbar,” Spalding said of the early goal.
“So, that was a huge boost for us. They’re a good team with a lot of talent, but our boys played really well, moved the ball well and played great defense.”
Now, the Horns get a chance to avenge the loss to Chino Valley and they’re confident they could.
“We changed our formation in the second half of the Chino game and that worked a lot better,” Spalding said. “So, I feel like we have a better grasp on how to play them. We’re fairly confident. They’re a fantastic team, but we’re not counting ourselves out of it by any means.
“One thing our boys showed Chino Valley is that they won’t back down, so they know they can’t push us around. We’re not going to roll over.”
The Longhorns have competed well against all the playoff teams they’ve faced, losing 1-0 to #2 Snowflake and 2-1 in overtime against #3 Camp Verde.
So, there’s reason for optimism that Payson could shock the state.
“If we get through the first game then we’ll have all the confidence in the world,” Spalding said. “We wouldn’t have any doubt that we could take it all the way.
“We’re really proud of our boys. They’ve shown great heart this season. They’ve been great sportsmen and played as a team.”