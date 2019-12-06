It wasn’t the kind of start Joe Sanchez was hoping for.
But he loved how his Payson High boys basketball team finished.
The Longhorns played much better after intermission in a 67-42 season-opening loss to visiting Camp Verde on Tuesday night.
The Cowboys led 55-24 at halftime but the Longhorns did a better job defensively in the second half, outscoring the visitors 18-12 over the final 16 minutes.
“Our boys definitely were nervous in the first half,” Sanchez said. “We had too many turnovers and our guards struggled getting the ball into the post.
“But we challenged our boys at halftime. They played harder and we had fewer turnovers in the second half. We will not compete with anyone if we don’t cut our turnovers down.
“In the second half, they committed to our offense and made more of an effort to get the ball in the post, which we feel is our strength.”
Will Howell scored 13 points to lead Payson. Trevor Flores, Porter Flake and Jack O’Grady scored five points apiece. Hunter Lee chipped in four points and came up with four steals.
Jason Collier scored 25 of his game-high 35 points in the first half to lead three Cowboys (1-1) scoring in double figures. Collier poured in 38 points in Camp Verde’s season-opening 69-67 loss at Chino Valley. That’s the same Chino Valley team the Longhorns host on Tuesday night with an eye on squaring their record.
Payson gets a chance to work on things before Tuesday’s game in the Sedona Invitational, which started Thursday and runs through Saturday.