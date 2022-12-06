Dexter Waterman scored 19 points to lead three Longhorns in double figures but Payson’s boys basketball team dropped its home opener 77-64 to a strong Ironwood American Leadership Academy squad on Friday (Dec. 2).
Waterman dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds for the Longhorns (1-2). Anderson Hatch added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Payson finished with 42 boards. Cristian Ramirez contributed 10 points and six rebounds and Caleb Marinelli snared 11 rebounds and added five assists.
The Warriors outscored Payson in every quarter, leading 36-31 at halftime and 56-48 through three quarters in improving to 5-1.
Jackson Chapman scored 24 points to lead four Warriors in double figures. Tony Willis added 22, Corey Wood 21 and Jackson Edgerton 10.
Payson was 3 for 8 at the free throw line and had 19 turnovers. The Longhorns made just 3 of 17 (18%) shots from three-point range. ALA sank 15 of 20 free throws (75%) and was 8 of 31 from the perimeter.
The Longhorns were scheduled to host Phoenix Bourgade Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 5) before visiting Florence tonight at 7.
NWC 60, Payson 58
Phoenix Northwest Christian outscored visiting Payson 15-8 in the final quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and win 60-58 (Max Preps) on Thursday (Dec. 1).
Anderson Hatch scored 21 points and pulled down nine of Payson’s 39 rebounds as the Horns fell to 1-1.
Michael Schinstock sank four three-point field goals in adding 12 points and Dexter Waterman contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Cristian Ramirez chipped in eight points and six rebounds, Sergio Madrid had five points and six assists and Caleb Marinelli six assists and five boards. The Longhorns were 3 of 9 from the free throw line.
Payson 58, Chino Valley 36
Payson outscored host Chino Valley 21-5 in the final quarter to pull away in a game the Longhorns led by six through three quarters in a 58-36 (Max Preps) win on Nov. 29.
Mikey Schinstock scored 15 points, Dexter Waterman 11 and Anderson Hatch nine.