Dexter Waterman scored 19 points to lead three Longhorns in double figures but Payson’s boys basketball team dropped its home opener 77-64 to a strong Ironwood American Leadership Academy squad on Friday (Dec. 2).

Waterman dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds for the Longhorns (1-2). Anderson Hatch added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Payson finished with 42 boards. Cristian Ramirez contributed 10 points and six rebounds and Caleb Marinelli snared 11 rebounds and added five assists.

