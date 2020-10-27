Payson closes its home volleyball schedule today with a 3A East Region game against Show Low.
The varsity game is set for 6 p.m. following the freshman game at 4 and JV at 5.
The Longhorns wrap up the regular season with road games at Snowflake on Thursday, Safford on Nov. 3 and Show Low on Nov. 5.
Payson is coming off a busy week with three games in three days.
The No. 14 (Friday’s rankings) Longhorns (8-4, 5-2 3A East) beat Winslow 3-0 on Oct. 20 and lost to No. 9 Fountain Hills 0-3 on Oct. 21 in home games and lost 3-1 at No. 10 Blue Ridge on Oct. 22.
Payson is second in the 3A East but needs to beat Show Low to stay there. The Cougars enter tonight’s game 4-2 in the region. No. 2 Snowflake leads the East with a 7-0 record.
The top eight teams in the final rankings qualify for the 16-team state tournament, along with the winners of a play-in round involving teams ranked No. 9-24.