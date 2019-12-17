Joe Sanchez clasped his hands together with interlocking fingers as he looked at his players on the bench in the second half of Thursday’s game against visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian.
“We’ve got to work together as one,” the Payson boys basketball head coach stressed.
The Longhorns were listening.
Payson played much better over the final 16 minutes of the game after scoring just 15 points in the opening half to fall behind by 22 at the break.
A home crowd that mostly sat on its hands in the first two quarters cheered loudly often after intermission as the Longhorns rose to the challenge against a strong Crusaders team.
Payson outscored the visitors 28-24 over the final two quarters but couldn’t overcome the sluggish start in a 61-43 loss.
Hunter Lee scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Longhorns.
The Longhorns fell to 0-3 in games that count and 1-7 overall, but coach Sanchez found reason to be encouraged with what he saw from his team after they returned from the intermission.
“It was two different halves,” Sanchez said. “We played with them for the first quarter. In the second quarter, we gave up too many easy baskets. Our transition defense was not very good.
“At halftime, we just challenged them and we just said like, ‘Hey, this is a ranked basketball team that’s going to be in the Division 3 (tournament). Show them that you’re for real.’
“And they gave our crowd a little taste of how much heart they have and how much they’re never going to give up in a basketball game. They played with, to me, a Division 3 powerhouse for a half.
“A half is not good enough. I hate losing; they hate losing; we hate losing. But we’ve got to build on some positives and we felt like we played the second half a lot better and we were competitive.”
Lee, the 6-foot-3 Payson junior, also came up with four steals and blocked two shots.
Six-foot-five Will Howell scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and came up with four steals.
The two post players have led the way for an inexperienced Longhorn team that’s struggling to put four strong quarters together.
“It’s a little tough,” Lee said of the team’s slow start. “But we’re trying to figure out what we’re doing and trying to get it together. You’ve just got to give it all you’ve got and the next day work harder and keep working.
“We’re trying to be just one team instead of (a bunch of) players. We’re just trying to work together.
“It’s a process. We’re working on it.”
Trevor Flores dished out four assists. Porter Flake had three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Northwest Christian improved to 6-2 before losing 50-43 to visiting Fountain Hills the next night.
The Longhorns play at Fountain Hills (6-3) tonight. Payson closes the 2019 portion of its schedule at home against 2A power Whiteriver Alchesay (3-1) Saturday night at 7:30. The Falcons have reached the 2A state title game the past three seasons.