Dennis Pirch talks about the 1980 wrestling team he coached to the first team state championship in Payson High School history as the team is enshrined in the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. Pirch will be inducted into the Mesa CC Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Payson High School wrestling legend Dennis Pirch will be inducted into the Mesa Community College Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 27.
He is one of 10 notable alumni, employees, athletes and faculty members being inducted on the MCC Art Gallery patio. The celebration is free and open to the public with an R.S.V.P. The event will be line streamed at mesacc.edu/live and will also be available to view after the event.
The event begins with a reception at 6 p.m. The ceremony starts at 7.
Pirch wrestled at MCC and Northern Arizona University before starting his coaching career.
Pirch, who is an Arizona Coaches Association Hall of Famer, founded the Payson High School wrestling program and guided the Longhorns to 10 team state championships in 28 years as head coach.
Pirch was one of the inaugural inductees into the Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He was the 1997 U.S. High School Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Arizona Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.