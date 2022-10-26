HOF 2021-Dennis Pirch

Dennis Pirch talks about the 1980 wrestling team he coached to the first team state championship in Payson High School history as the team is enshrined in the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. Pirch will be inducted into the Mesa CC Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson High School wrestling legend Dennis Pirch will be inducted into the Mesa Community College Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 27.

He is one of 10 notable alumni, employees, athletes and faculty members being inducted on the MCC Art Gallery patio. The celebration is free and open to the public with an R.S.V.P. The event will be line streamed at mesacc.edu/live and will also be available to view after the event.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

