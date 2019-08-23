Determination.
That’s what designers were going for with the eyes they added to the new longhorn logo on the side of Payson’s football helmets.
It’s fitting because these players intend to make the hard work they’ve put in since a disappointing 2018 campaign pay off.
The Longhorns kick off the season at 7 o’clock tonight at home against a Page team that shocked them way up north a year ago. That loss set the tone for a 4-6 season that saw Payson miss the playoffs for a second straight year.
Second-year head coach Bryan Burke believes in this team’s ability to end that postseason drought.
“Last year left a bad taste in our mouths,” said Burke, who enters his fourth year on the staff. “I can assure you nobody came in this year thinking 4-6 is an option. They came in ready to make a change.”
A roster featuring 11 seniors, 12 returning starters on either offense or defense and plenty of talent appears capable of producing the Longhorns’ first winning season in four years.
Payson finished 6-4 in 2015 before going 5-5 in 2016 and a combined 7-13 the past two years.
“I don’t know if we’ll put a more talented group of skill players on the field for a long time,” Burke said. “I think that’s a really strong area for us.”
That group includes seniors Jesse Conway, Trevor Flores, Kyle Shepard and Porter Flake; along with sophomore Travis Christianson. Conway and Flake were All-3A East First Team honorees a year ago.
And junior quarterback Trevor Cline returns for his third season as the starter under center after taking over late in his freshman year.
Colin White’s offense could score a bushel of points, especially if an offensive line led by All-3A East tackle Will Howell (6-5, 215) and juniors Cyrus Krieger and Soto Sellis gels early enough.
Burke said the offense features five or six guys they’re comfortable handing the ball to and four receivers capable of beating their defenders.
Most of those same players also make the defense led by new coordinator Aaron Rodriguez potentially stout.
“The defense will be fast and physical,” Burke said. “The line is going to be physical, quick and versatile and I think this is the best back seven we’re going to put on the field for a long time.”
If the Longhorns can get off to a good start tonight, they stand a good chance of building on it with several winnable games before entering the 3A East Region gauntlet that’s doomed them most of the last decade.
