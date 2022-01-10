The Longhorns wanted a positive performance to build off of heading into a very challenging 3A East Region schedule.
And they got just that in a 57-36 girls basketball victory over visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian on Friday night.
Trinity Glasscock scored 18 points to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures as Payson improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in games that count in the 3A state rankings heading into a huge region opener at home against #1 Holbrook on Jan. 10.
“I think the biggest thing tonight is, we’ve seen flashes of that team building up to this,” said Payson coach Miles Huff.
“We’ll put a quarter, a quarter and a half together — four minutes at a time, and that’s really the first time we’ve put that kind of basketball together for I’d say three and a half quarters. We had a slip up there for about half the third quarter, but we played three and a half quarters of really good basketball tonight.”
Payson held a 58-45 rebounding advantage — one of two things that stood out for Huff in in one of the team’s better performances of the season.
“First and foremost is rebounding,” he said. “With our size and with our athletes, if we can control the boards, we can control the game.
“And what you saw tonight was just our energy players like Brianna Marinelli and Cadence White bring. Responding to adversity with energy.
“We had some turnovers but we responded by going on the attack from there, as opposed to taking a step back. Those are our two biggest things - if we bring energy and we rebound, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”
The Horns got plenty of support behind Glasscock’s strong performance in the post.
Lizzy White added 11 points and Brianna Marinelli 10 for the #18 (Jan. 7 rankings) Longhorns, who improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
Emmy Whaley chipped in eight points and Cadence White six.
Glasscock scored eight of Payson’s 16 first-quarter points as the Longhorns jumped out to a 12-point lead after eight minutes. Marinelli scored seven in the second quarter as the home team built a 32-9 advantage at halftime.
The #28 Crusaders (5-5 overall, 3-3 power points games) outscored Payson 16-10 in the third quarter to pull within 17 points, 42-25, through three quarters. But Glasscock scored eight more in the final eight minutes as the Longhorns bounced back with a 15-11 fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Katelyn Best led NWC with 17 points.
After Monday’s game against the top-ranked Roadrunners, Payson plays a non-region contest at Fountain Hills on Wednesday. The Longhorns return to region play at Blue Ridge on Friday.
