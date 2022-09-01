Payson Fall Varsity Sports Schedules By Date by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All at home unless notedAll times p.m.Includes available schedulesTuesday, Sept. 6Boys SoccerAt Camp Verde, 6Girls SoccerSnowflake, 6VolleyballAt Chino Valley, 6Wednesday, Sept. 7Cross CountryChuck Hardt Inv.-Payson Golf Club, 4VolleyballFountain Hills, 6:30Thursday, Sept. 8Boys SoccerNorth Valley Christian, 6Girls SoccerAt Camp Verde, 6VolleyballCamp Verde, 6:30Friday, Sept. 9FootballMingus, 7Saturday, Sept. 10Cross CountryAt Fountain Hills Inv.Monday, Sept. 12Boys SoccerAt Blue Ridge, 3:45Girls SoccerSedona Red Rock, 6VolleyballFlorence, 6:30Tuesday, Sept. 13Boys SoccerMadison Highland, 6Wednesday, Sept. 14VolleyballAt Fountain Hills, 6Thursday, Sept. 15VolleyballAt Rancho Solano Prep, 6Friday, Sept. 16Boys SoccerAt Show Low Inv.FootballTempe, 7Saturday, Sept. 17Boys SoccerAt Show Low Inv.Monday, Sept. 19Girls SoccerCamp Verde, 6Tuesday, Sept. 20Cross CountryAt Valley Christian Erin Botma Inv.Boys SoccerSedona Red Rock, 6Girls SoccerAt Sedona Red Rock, 3:45VolleyballShow Low, 6:30Wednesday, Sept. 21VolleyballSnowflake, 6:30Friday, Sept. 23FootballAt Valley Christian, 7VolleyballAt Chandler Prep Epic Inv.Saturday, Sept. 24VolleyballAt Chandler Prep Epic Inv.Monday, Sept. 26Boys SoccerBlue Ridge, 6Girls SoccerAt Page, 4Tuesday, Sept. 27Girls SoccerShow Low, 6VolleyballAt Blue Ridge, 6:30Thursday, Sept. 29Boys SoccerAt Chino Valley, 3:45Girls SoccerChino Valley, 6VolleyballWinslow, 6:30Friday, Sept. 30FootballArizona Lutheran, 7Friday, Oct. 7VolleyballAt Florence Inv.Saturday, Oct. 8VolleyballAt Florence Inv.Monday, Oct. 10Boys SoccerSnowflake, 6Tuesday, Oct. 11VolleyballAt Show Low, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 13Boys SoccerAt Madison Highland, 6Girls SoccerPage, 6VolleyballAt Snowflake, 6:30Friday, Oct. 14FootballAt Safford, 7Tuesday, Oct. 18Boys SoccerAt North Valley Christian, 3:45Girls SoccerAt Northland Prep 3:45VolleyballBlue Ridge, 6:30Wednesday, Oct. 19Cross CountryAt Valley Lutheran Inv.VolleyballAt Holbrook, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 20Boys SoccerShow Low, 6VolleyballAt Winslow, 6:30Friday, Oct. 21Cross CountryAt Holbrook, 1FootballFountain Hills, 7Wednesday, Oct. 26VolleyballHolbrook, 6:30Friday, Oct. 28FootballAt Phoenix Christian, 7 Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Volleyball Football Sport Show Low Payson Cross Country Schedule Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back